ESPN and CW Sports Announce Launch Date For New Streaming Collaboration

Earlier this year ESPN and CW Sports announced a deal that would bring more sports to viewers of the ESPN app. Now we know just when the content will start to flow, and it's quite soon.

What's Happening:

The previously announced streaming agreement to bring CW Sports content to the ESPN app is set to launch August 4.

More than 800 hours of live sports are expected to air annually.

Viewers will need an ESPN Unlimited subscription in order to access the CW Sports content.

The deal means more college football, college basketball NSACAR auto racing and professional wrestling for ESPN viewers.

CW Sports brings college football and basketball games from the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.

NASCAR fans will gain access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series , including the last two regular season races of the seasons.

, including the last two regular season races of the seasons. ESPN, already home to all Premium Live Events of WWE in the U.S. will also gain access to WWE's NXT series.

As part of the deal CW Sports has also entered into a sublicense with ESPN that will allow the network to air additional some ACC football and men's and women's basketball games.

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