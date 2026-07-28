ESPN and CW Sports Announce Launch Date For New Streaming Collaboration

CW Sports brings more WWE, college football, basketball to ESPN app
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Earlier this year ESPN and CW Sports announced a deal that would bring more sports to viewers of the ESPN app. Now we know just when the content will start to flow, and it's quite soon.

What's Happening:

  • The previously announced streaming agreement to bring CW Sports content to the ESPN app is set to launch August 4.
  • More than 800 hours of live sports are expected to air annually.
  • Viewers will need an ESPN Unlimited subscription in order to access the CW Sports content.
  • The deal means more college football, college basketball NSACAR auto racing and professional wrestling for ESPN viewers.
  • CW Sports brings college football and basketball games from the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.
  • NASCAR fans will gain access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, including the last two regular season races of the seasons.
  • ESPN, already home to all Premium Live Events of WWE in the U.S. will also gain access to WWE's NXT series.
  • As part of the deal CW Sports has also entered into a sublicense with ESPN that will allow the network to air additional some ACC football and men's and women's basketball games.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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