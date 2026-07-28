ESPN and CW Sports Announce Launch Date For New Streaming Collaboration
CW Sports brings more WWE, college football, basketball to ESPN app
Earlier this year ESPN and CW Sports announced a deal that would bring more sports to viewers of the ESPN app. Now we know just when the content will start to flow, and it's quite soon.
What's Happening:
- The previously announced streaming agreement to bring CW Sports content to the ESPN app is set to launch August 4.
- More than 800 hours of live sports are expected to air annually.
- Viewers will need an ESPN Unlimited subscription in order to access the CW Sports content.
- The deal means more college football, college basketball NSACAR auto racing and professional wrestling for ESPN viewers.
- CW Sports brings college football and basketball games from the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.
- NASCAR fans will gain access to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, including the last two regular season races of the seasons.
- ESPN, already home to all Premium Live Events of WWE in the U.S. will also gain access to WWE's NXT series.
- As part of the deal CW Sports has also entered into a sublicense with ESPN that will allow the network to air additional some ACC football and men's and women's basketball games.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN is on a roll of major expansion, having recently added a series of international soccer matches and also the International Dance League in recent days.
- Even more new sports are coming to ESPN in August when ESPN8: The Ocho returns for another year of unusual are rarely aired sports.
- ESPN was among the companies hit by recent Disney layoffs due to the merger with NFL Network.