ESPN8: The Ocho Schedule Includes Banana Ball, Corgi Racing, And More Wild Sports

This Year's "Ocho" schedule looks like the weirdest yet.

The best ESPN channel returns for its 10th year with the Savannah Bananas, corgi racing, and more.

What's Happening:

ESPN8: The Ocho, the programming block of obscure and often hilarious sports that ESPN first started running in 2017 will officially be back for its 10th offering from August 6 - 9.

This year's schedule is highlighted by a pair of games that continue Disney's relationship with the Savanah Bananas and Banana Ball. The Bananas will take on Loco Beach Coconuts for two games in primetime on August 7 and 8.

for two games in primetime on August 7 and 8. Other items in the more than 74 hours of content will include Corgi Races at Emerald Downs, the Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League's Blackbird Cup, and Red Bull Spin Off : DC , which will see competitors first build custom bicycles, then attempt to race them on a floating course.

: DC The first night of programming will also include a broadcast of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story on ESPN2, the film that first created "The Ocho" as a spoof sports channel.

Sports New To The Ocho:

This year's broadcast is promising 23 never before seen sports, and while some of these sound made up, that's part of what makes them so entertaining. The list includes: Combat Archery All Stars: Presented by ICAA ISSA Housekeeping Games Broom Hockey Championship Paddle Smash World Championship Fire Department Racing Death Diving League Bronco Off Course, Desert Scramble Optima Moto Rodeo Blaster Tag Invitational Brewskee-Ball: Legends of the Lane Meadowlands Racetrack Wiener Dog Derby United Grid League – New York Wolves vs Tampa Bay Brigade The Goodyear Blimp Tri in the Sky Red Bull Soapbox Race Denver Red Bull Spin Off DC Red Bull Flugtag Dallas Red Bull Non-Stock 600 Hacky Sack 2026 Championship Pumpkin Toss Nok Hockey Bare Knuckle Fighting Ice Wars Two Goalies All Goalie Game Great Bahamian Crab Races



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