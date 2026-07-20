ESPN8: The Ocho Schedule Includes Banana Ball, Corgi Racing, And More Wild Sports

This Year's "Ocho" schedule looks like the weirdest yet.
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The best ESPN channel returns for its 10th year with the Savannah Bananas, corgi racing, and more.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN8: The Ocho, the programming block of obscure and often hilarious sports that ESPN first started running in 2017 will officially be back for its 10th offering from August 6 - 9.
  • This year's schedule is highlighted by a pair of games that continue Disney's relationship with the Savanah Bananas and Banana Ball. The Bananas will take on Loco Beach Coconuts for two games in primetime on August 7 and 8.
  • Other items in the more than 74 hours of content will include Corgi Races at Emerald Downs, the Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League's Blackbird Cup, and Red Bull Spin Off: DC, which will see competitors first build custom bicycles, then attempt to race them on a floating course.
  • The first night of programming will also include a broadcast of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story on ESPN2, the film that first created "The Ocho" as a spoof sports channel.

Sports New To The Ocho:

  • This year's broadcast is promising 23 never before seen sports, and while some of these sound made up, that's part of what makes them so entertaining. The list includes:
    • Combat Archery All Stars: Presented by ICAA 
    • ISSA Housekeeping Games 
    • Broom Hockey Championship  
    • Paddle Smash World Championship  
    • Fire Department Racing  
    • Death Diving League 
    • Bronco Off Course, Desert Scramble 
    • Optima Moto Rodeo 
    • Blaster Tag Invitational  
    • Brewskee-Ball: Legends of the Lane  
    • Meadowlands Racetrack Wiener Dog Derby  
    • United Grid League – New York Wolves vs Tampa Bay Brigade
    • The Goodyear Blimp Tri in the Sky  
    • Red Bull Soapbox Race Denver 
    • Red Bull Spin Off DC 
    • Red Bull Flugtag Dallas 
    • Red Bull Non-Stock 600 
    • Hacky Sack 2026 Championship  
    • Pumpkin Toss 
    • Nok Hockey 
    • Bare Knuckle Fighting Ice Wars
    • Two Goalies All Goalie Game 
    • Great Bahamian Crab Races 

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey