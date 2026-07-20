Tim Tebow to Remain Part of ESPN's College Football Coverage Under New Deal

Tim Tebow rose to fame as football fans replicated his iconic Tebowing pose.

Ahead of another college football season, ESPN has announced a multi-year extension for SEC Nation analyst Tim Tebow.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has signed Tim Tebow to a multi-year contract extension.

Tebow will continue serving as a college football analyst on SEC Network's traveling pregame show, SEC Nation.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback will remain a key part of ESPN's College Football Playoff coverage.

Tebow will continue providing analysis and commentary across ESPN's various college football programs.

He will also make regular appearances on ESPN shows including College Football Live, SportsCenter, and other network programming.

Tim Tebow became somewhat of a cultural icon during his time at the NFL, sparking the “Tebowing” craze.

Popularized by Tebow’s celebratory praying on the field, many people around the country began posing to emulate the football star’s go to victory pose.

His football career was relatively short, only playing in the NFL regular season from 2010-2012.

During the time that followed, Tebow had off-season and pre-season runs with NFL teams and a period of time in Minor League Baseball.

What They’re Saying:

Tim Tebow: “I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly. SEC fans bring a passion that never gets old, and I’m grateful I get to keep doing this alongside people who feel like family.”

“I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly. SEC fans bring a passion that never gets old, and I’m grateful I get to keep doing this alongside people who feel like family.” Burke Magnus, President of Content, ESPN: “Tim is one of the legendary players in the history of college football and he will continue to be a fixture in our coverage on SEC Network and across ESPN,. Tim’s unrivaled experience in the SEC combined with his knowledge and genuine passion for the game make him one of the sport’s most credible voices, particularly among the SEC Nation fanbase.”

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