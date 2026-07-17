Sneak Preview of "Camp Rock 3" To Be Featured During NFL FLAG Championships
The preview will air as part of Saturday's broadcasts
Fans tuning into the upcoming NFL FLAG Championships across ESPN and Disney platforms will also get the chance to see a special sneak preview of the highly anticipated Camp Rock 3.
What's Happening:
- Disney Entertainment Television will bring an immersive presence to the NFL FLAG Championships across a number of special integrations.
- Viewers tuning into Saturday’s broadcast will get an exclusive first look at Camp Rock 3 ahead of its Disney Channel premiere on August 13.
- Across social platforms, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland stars Alexandro Byrd and Kiara Romero will introduce fans to the game of flag football through custom content designed to connect Disney Channel audiences with the excitement of the Championships.
- Families attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy special screenings celebrating Descendants and Camp Rock.
- The excitement and energy of youth flag football will once again take center stage across Disney and ESPN platforms as the NFL FLAG Championships return for a third consecutive year on Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26.
- Throughout the mid-summer weekend, ESPN’s coverage will showcase the entirety of the Boys’ Under-14 and Girls’ High School tournaments—from the Round of 16 through the Championship games.
- In all, ESPN will present 34 games – 15 boys’, 15 girls’ and, for the first time, four total International division games, as elite youth athletes compete for national and international titles. Countries represented in the NFL Flag Championships, include Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Puerto Rico, United States and Spain.
- In total, a record 30 games will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel and Disney XD, making it the the most extensive linear coverage in event history.
- Additional platforms showcasing the NFL FLAG Championships include ESPN+, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, ESPN Deportes and YouTube. All 34 games will be available on the ESPN App for fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan and NFL+ (mobile only for games also airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC).
- For the first time, the NFL FLAG Championships will be held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., home of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp. More than 350 teams from across the United States and around the world will descend on the campus for the tournament, with Colts players and coaches expected to participate in the event and throughout ESPN’s coverage.
- Featuring new production technology, innovative camera angles and exclusive NFL player features, fans can expect ESPN’s most immersive NFL FLAG Championships presentation yet.
- New in 2026, four commentators will make their NFL FLAG Championships debut. NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt and Chris Rose join ESPN’s coverage alongside ESPN college football sideline reporter Dana Boyle. Katie Feeney will also be on-site in Indiana, bringing highlights, behind-the-scenes access and stories from the NFL FLAG Championships to fans across ESPN’s social platforms.
- Coverage kicks off on Friday with 16 games (Round of 16), 12 games on Saturday (Quarterfinals + International Division Semifinals and Championships) and six games on Sunday (Semifinals and Championships). A four-hour Sunday morning semifinal window on ESPN (10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET) will set the stage for the girls’ and boys’ Championship games (4 p.m. and 5 p.m.), which will conclude the three-day event. Both Championship games will be available across seven platforms including ABC, NFL Network, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+, ESPN Deportes and NFL+.
A Special Preview:
- When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.
- As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.
- Joining the hit Disney Channel franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).
- Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye (The Slumber Party), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh.
- Camp Rock 3 premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+.
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