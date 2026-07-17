Sneak Preview of "Camp Rock 3" To Be Featured During NFL FLAG Championships

When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.

As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

Joining the hit Disney Channel franchise are Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison). Returning cast members include Joe Jonas (Shane Gray), Nick Jonas (Nate Gray), Kevin Jonas (Jason Gray), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Connie).

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye (The Slumber Party), the movie is produced by Disney Kids & Family and features choreography by Jamal Sims. Tim Federle (

) executive produces, along with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Demi Lovato, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh.