New ESPN 30 For 30 Podcast Will Examine Gambling Controversy Surrounding Shohei Ohtani
The baseball star's interpreter admitted to stealing millions.
ESPN's latest podcast series examines the controversy surrounding one of baseball's modern greats.
What's Happening:
- ESPN today announced a new 30 for 30 podcast entitled, The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani. The six episode series begins July 28.
- The podcast will be hosted by reporter Tisha Thompson, who initially broke the story of millions of dollars being transferred from Ohtani's accounts to an illegal bookmaker.
- What was originally claimed by Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, to be the baseball star helping him pay off gambling debts, was eventually revealed to be over $16 million stolen by the interpreter.
- The podcast promises to go more in depth, with details about Mizuhara's background, as well as exclusive audio from his only interview on the subject.
Other ESPN News:
- ESPN recently signed a contract extension with Tim Tebow as part of the channel's college football coverage.
- Disney fans who love the NFL will want to check out the new collection than combines popular Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters with NFL teams.
- Adam Schefter will remain with ESPN for the foreseeable future following his own contract extension.