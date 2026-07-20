New ESPN 30 For 30 Podcast Will Examine Gambling Controversy Surrounding Shohei Ohtani

The baseball star's interpreter admitted to stealing millions.
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ESPN's latest podcast series examines the controversy surrounding one of baseball's modern greats.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN today announced a new 30 for 30 podcast entitled, The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani. The six episode series begins July 28.
  • The podcast will be hosted by reporter Tisha Thompson, who initially broke the story of millions of dollars being transferred from Ohtani's accounts to an illegal bookmaker.
  • What was originally claimed by Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, to be the baseball star helping him pay off gambling debts, was eventually revealed to be over $16 million stolen by the interpreter.
  • The podcast promises to go more in depth, with details about Mizuhara's background, as well as exclusive audio from his only interview on the subject.

Other ESPN News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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