Following the World Cup, European Soccer is Coming to ESPN, Including Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC

ESPN is banking U.S. fans want more soccer.
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If the World Cup got you excited for soccer and you're looking for more, ESPN has you covered with a half dozen international matches.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN has entered into an agreement with TEG Sport which gives the network exclusive access to six pre-season soccer match ups featuring four major teams playing games across the U.S.
  • Locations for the games include Yankee Stadium in New York, Soldier Field in Chicago and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
  • The full schedule is listed below (All times ET)
    • Liverpool FC vs. Sunderland AFC - July 25,  6 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited)
    • Wrexham AFC vs. Leeds United Sat. - July 25, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited)
    • Liverpool FC vs. Wrexham AFC - July 29, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
    • Sunderland AFC vs. Leeds United - July 30, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited)
    • Sunderland AFC vs. Wrexham AFC - Aug. 2, 12 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Unlimited)
    • Liverpool FC vs. Leeds United - Aug. 2, 4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited)

Disney's Relationship with Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham AFC Continues:

More ESPN News

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey