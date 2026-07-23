Following the World Cup, European Soccer is Coming to ESPN, Including Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC

ESPN is banking U.S. fans want more soccer.

If the World Cup got you excited for soccer and you're looking for more, ESPN has you covered with a half dozen international matches.

What's Happening:

ESPN has entered into an agreement with TEG Sport which gives the network exclusive access to six pre-season soccer match ups featuring four major teams playing games across the U.S.

Locations for the games include Yankee Stadium in New York, Soldier Field in Chicago and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

in Tampa. The full schedule is listed below (All times ET) Liverpool FC vs. Sunderland AFC - July 25, 6 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited) Wrexham AFC vs. Leeds United Sat. - July 25, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited) Liverpool FC vs. Wrexham AFC - July 29, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes) Sunderland AFC vs. Leeds United - July 30, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Unlimited) Sunderland AFC vs. Wrexham AFC - Aug. 2, 12 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Unlimited) Liverpool FC vs. Leeds United - Aug. 2, 4 p.m. (ESPN Deportes, ESPN Unlimited)





Disney's Relationship with Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham AFC Continues:

It's difficult not to notice that one of the four teams involved here is Wrexham AFC, the team co-owned by Rob Mac and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds involvement, and the team's subsequent success makes Wrexham one of the best known European soccer teams to American audiences.

The reality series Welcome to Wrexham has run on Hulu for five seasons, and has been renewed to continue through at least 2029.

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