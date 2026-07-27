ESPN and The International Dance League Have Announced a New Broadcast Partnership

ESPN is already the global leader in sports but the network just increased its footprint by picking up broadcast rights to the International Dance League.

What's Happening:

This morning ESPN and the International Dance League announced a new deal that will see four events from the IDL broadcast on ESPN2.

Four events are scheduled to take place from different locations around the world on bi-weekly basis. All four events will be broadcast at 7pm (ET) on ESPN2. Episode 1 — NYC: July 28

Episode 2 — Vancouver: August 10

Episode 3 — Sydney: August 17

Episode 4 — Seoul: August 27

Viewers in Australia/New Zealand, the Caribbean and Mexico will be able to watch via Disney+ and ESPN.

Coverage will also be available in Brazil, South America, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong via Disney+.

The IDL launched in the summer of 2025 and is made up of six international teams.