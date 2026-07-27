ESPN and The International Dance League Have Announced a New Broadcast Partnership

Competitive Team Dance is coming to ESPN
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ESPN is already the global leader in sports but the network just increased its footprint by picking up broadcast rights to the International Dance League.

What's Happening:

  • This morning ESPN and the International Dance League announced a new deal that will see four events from the IDL broadcast on ESPN2.
  • Four events are scheduled to take place from different locations around the world on bi-weekly basis. All four events will be broadcast at 7pm (ET) on ESPN2.
    • Episode 1 — NYC: July 28
    • Episode 2 — Vancouver: August 10
    • Episode 3 — Sydney: August 17
    • Episode 4 — Seoul: August 27
  • Viewers in Australia/New Zealand, the Caribbean and Mexico will be able to watch via Disney+ and ESPN.
  • Coverage will also be available in Brazil, South America, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong via Disney+.
  • The IDL launched in the summer of 2025 and is made up of six international teams.
  • Here a look at what to expect:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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