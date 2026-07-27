ESPN and The International Dance League Have Announced a New Broadcast Partnership
Competitive Team Dance is coming to ESPN
ESPN is already the global leader in sports but the network just increased its footprint by picking up broadcast rights to the International Dance League.
What's Happening:
- This morning ESPN and the International Dance League announced a new deal that will see four events from the IDL broadcast on ESPN2.
- Four events are scheduled to take place from different locations around the world on bi-weekly basis. All four events will be broadcast at 7pm (ET) on ESPN2.
- Episode 1 — NYC: July 28
- Episode 2 — Vancouver: August 10
- Episode 3 — Sydney: August 17
- Episode 4 — Seoul: August 27
- Viewers in Australia/New Zealand, the Caribbean and Mexico will be able to watch via Disney+ and ESPN.
- Coverage will also be available in Brazil, South America, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong via Disney+.
- The IDL launched in the summer of 2025 and is made up of six international teams.
- Here a look at what to expect:
More ESPN News:
- Alongside the IDL, international soccer is also coming to ESPN as a series of pre-season games that see professional European teams playing in the U.S. were recently announced.
- A collection of fun sports are on the way to ESPN next month when ESPN8: The Ocho returns to the network.
- A new ESPN podcast documentary on Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani and the controversy surrounding his interpreter, and gambling problems begins this week.