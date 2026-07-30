NFL Network Launches on the ESPN App Ahead of the 2026 NFL Season

This really kicks off a new chapter for the ESPN App.
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NFL Network is now available on the ESPN App for Unlimited subscribers, bringing live games, studio programming, and original NFL content to the streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

  • NFL Network officially joined  the ESPN App on July 30 for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.
  • Subscribers will have access to 19 live NFL preseason games (subject to out-of-market restrictions), with the remaining preseason games available via replay.
  • The ESPN App will also stream seven NFL regular season games, including five NFL International Series matchups and a Week 16 doubleheader.
  • NFL Network adds more than 1,500 hours of live studio programming each year, including Good Morning Football, The Insiders, and NFL GameDay.
  • Fans can also watch Back Together Weekend, Inside Training Camp, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, and other major NFL events.
  • The addition includes original documentaries and features, such as America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions, plus 500+ titles from the NFL Films library.
  • NFL Network's programming complements ESPN's existing NFL coverage, including NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, Sunday NFL Countdown, and other studio shows.
  • The launch is part of ESPN's "Year of the Super Bowl," leading up to Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, the first Super Bowl presentation in ESPN history.
  • Combined, ESPN and NFL Network will offer ESPN's largest NFL game portfolio ever, featuring 29 regular season and postseason games.

Disney x NFL:

  • Next year, ESPN will present the Super Bowl live from Inglewood, CA’s SoFi Stadium, bringing a little Disney magic to the annual event. 
  • But fans looking to enjoy some football ahead of time can enjoy a new collectible pair of Minnie Ears inspired by the LA Rams.
  • The special celebration of the partnership between Disneyland Resort and the NFL will allow fans to attend the October 18th Rams vs Cardinals game with a special ticket package that includes the souvenir. 
  • These ears will only be available through this special ticket offer, you will not be able to buy them at SoFi or Disneyland. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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