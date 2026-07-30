NFL Network Launches on the ESPN App Ahead of the 2026 NFL Season

This really kicks off a new chapter for the ESPN App.

NFL Network is now available on the ESPN App for Unlimited subscribers, bringing live games, studio programming, and original NFL content to the streaming platform.

What’s Happening:

NFL Network officially joined the ESPN App on July 30 for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

Subscribers will have access to 19 live NFL preseason games (subject to out-of-market restrictions), with the remaining preseason games available via replay.

The ESPN App will also stream seven NFL regular season games, including five NFL International Series matchups and a Week 16 doubleheader.

NFL Network adds more than 1,500 hours of live studio programming each year, including Good Morning Football, The Insiders, and NFL GameDay.

Fans can also watch Back Together Weekend, Inside Training Camp, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, and other major NFL events.

The addition includes original documentaries and features, such as America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions, plus 500+ titles from the NFL Films library.

NFL Network's programming complements ESPN's existing NFL coverage, including NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown, Sunday NFL Countdown, and other studio shows.

The launch is part of ESPN's "Year of the Super Bowl," leading up to Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, the first Super Bowl presentation in ESPN history.

Combined, ESPN and NFL Network will offer ESPN's largest NFL game portfolio ever, featuring 29 regular season and postseason games.

Disney x NFL:

Next year, ESPN will present the Super Bowl live from Inglewood, CA’s SoFi Stadium, bringing a little Disney magic to the annual event.

But fans looking to enjoy some football ahead of time can enjoy a new collectible pair of Minnie Ears inspired by the LA Rams.

The special celebration of the partnership between Disneyland Resort and the NFL will allow fans to attend the October 18th Rams vs Cardinals game with a special ticket package that includes the souvenir.

These ears will only be available through this special ticket offer, you will not be able to buy them at SoFi or Disneyland.

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