Disneyland Resort and LA Rams Unveil Exclusive Minnie Mouse Ears for Special Ticket Package

Disneyland and Los Angeles Rams fans have a unique opportunity to score an exclusive collectible this fall.

As part of Disneyland Resort's sponsorship of the Los Angeles Rams, the team is offering fans the chance to receive a limited-edition Rams-themed Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with the purchase of a special ticket package for the Rams' home game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 18.

What’s Happening:

Designed in the Rams' signature Royal and Sol colors, the exclusive Minnie ears celebrate the partnership between Disneyland Resort and the NFL franchise. The collectible is only available through this special ticket offer and will not be sold separately at Disneyland Resort, SoFi Stadium, or anywhere else.

Fans interested in adding the ears to their collection must purchase tickets through the designated promotional link and attend the game. Pickup instructions for the exclusive headband will be emailed to eligible ticket holders during the week leading up to kickoff.

Those hoping to secure the special package should act quickly, as the deadline to purchase is August 6 at 5:00 p.m.

The exclusive Minnie ears aren't the only giveaway planned for the game. The first 60,000 fans through the gates at SoFi Stadium will also receive a replica Rams Championship Ring, presented by Cedars-Sinai, giving attendees two limited-edition keepsakes from the day.

Disneyland Resort has continued to strengthen its relationship with the Los Angeles Rams through sponsorships and fan experiences, and this latest collaboration combines two beloved Southern California icons into one collectible that's sure to appeal to both Disney enthusiasts and football fans alike.

With Disney Parks ear headbands remaining one of the most popular collectibles among guests, this Rams-inspired design is expected to be a sought-after item, especially since it will only be available to fans who purchase the special ticket package and attend the October matchup.

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