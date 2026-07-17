Draft Day: How Disney Turned Apparel into Storytelling Alongside the NFL

Disney, in partnership with the NFL, Champion, and Fanatics Fest, recently held a character draft in which eight NFL teams selected the Disney character that best represented the spirit of their franchise. While the concept could have easily become a forgettable publicity stunt, it instead turned into a genuinely entertaining and surprisingly magical experience because of the authenticity with which it was presented. Everyone involved committed to the premise. The personalities participating gave it their all, Commissioner Roger Goodell embraced the spirit of the event, and the production never felt like it was making fun of itself. To borrow and twist Bob Iger's phrase, it was "authentically NFL, yet distinctly Disney."

That authenticity was reflected throughout the production. From the familiar cadence of an NFL Draft broadcast to the expertly mixed soundtrack that blended iconic NFL themes with Disney music, every creative choice reinforced the idea that this was a collaboration between equals rather than one brand borrowing from another. It was evident that considerable thought had gone into ensuring the event would resonate with both Disney fans and football fans, creating an experience that celebrated each audience rather than asking either to compromise.

The same philosophy guided the products the draft was ultimately designed to showcase. As Bret Healey, Director of Graphic Design at Disney Consumer Products, explained during our interview, the process begins by understanding the identity of the NFL franchise before selecting the appropriate Disney character. As he put it, the team starts by asking which character, "whether they are Disney All-Stars or a tertiary character, fits best and authentically with the NFL team." That approach is immediately evident in the finished collection. These are not simply NFL shirts with Disney characters printed on them. Every pairing feels intentional, honoring both the history of the football franchise and the personality of the Disney character. Like so many of Disney's most successful creative endeavors, the collection exists because there is a compelling creative idea behind it, not simply because two companies had the opportunity to put their logos together.

This collaboration also represents something much larger than a successful apparel line. Disney has increasingly demonstrated that it understands fandom itself is one of its greatest assets. Just as it has recently done with Formula 1, the company is finding ways to apply its understanding of emotional storytelling to communities that already have passionate followings. Rather than asking consumers to choose between being Disney fans or sports fans, Disney is creating opportunities for people to celebrate both interests simultaneously. It is a strategy that acknowledges people rarely define themselves by a single passion, and that thoughtfully connecting those passions can create something that feels greater than the sum of its parts.

That philosophy first became apparent in Disney Experiences, where the company increasingly speaks about serving fans rather than simply entertaining guests. It has since expanded into consumer products, and it seems likely that it will continue to spread throughout the company. Josh D'Amaro frequently describes Disney's emotional connection with its audiences as what makes the company "a category of one." Finding authentic ways to deepen those emotional connections should strengthen Disney's business while reinforcing its place within the broader culture. The key, however, is authenticity. Partnerships like this succeed because they begin with respect for both brands and for the people who care deeply about them.

One division of the company that has recently begun rediscovering its own fandom is ESPN. Projects such as This Was SportsCenter demonstrate a renewed appreciation for the network's legacy while celebrating the personalities and moments that have made it an institution. That renewed focus arrives at an especially interesting time. For the first time, Disney has the opportunity to make the Super Bowl feel like more than simply another sporting event on one of its television networks.

Although ABC has televised the Super Bowl before, including after Disney acquired Capital Cities/ABC, next year's game feels fundamentally different. This has the potential to be the first true Disney Super Bowl, where multiple parts of the company unite around one of the biggest cultural events of the year. Disney fans who might otherwise have little interest in football could suddenly find themselves with reasons to tune in, whether through consumer products, entertainment tie-ins, or broader company initiatives. Some of those viewers may simply enjoy seeing Disney participate in the moment, while others may discover an appreciation for football that extends well beyond the game itself.

That possibility resonates with me because it mirrors my own experience. I can pinpoint the exact moment I became a sports fan. Athletics never came naturally to me, which meant I had little interest in watching sports while growing up. Everything changed in 1996 when Disney acquired Capital Cities/ABC and, with it, the majority of ESPN. As a Disney-obsessed tween, I read the merger proxy statement cover to cover more than once. Once I realized ESPN was about to become part of Disney, I started watching.

What I quickly discovered was that many of the things I loved about Disney already existed in sports. The games mattered, but the stories surrounding them mattered just as much. There were tales of perseverance, redemption, heartbreak, unlikely heroes, and unforgettable moments. ESPN's storytelling style, rooted in the innovations of Disney Legend Roone Arledge, understood that sports were ultimately about people rather than statistics. Those same storytelling principles have always been central to Disney. Looking back, it seems obvious why the two brands fit together so naturally, even if it has taken years for Disney to fully embrace that connection across the company.

Perhaps the clearest indication that this collaboration succeeded came after the event itself. As I walked through JFK Airport's Terminal 4 on my way to my next Disney adventure, I was wearing a Buffalo Bills/Beast T-shirt that had been gifted to me by our friends at Disney Consumer Products. During the long walk to my gate, several people enthusiastically called out, "Go Bills!" while others smiled and responded with an equally enthusiastic, "Yeah, the Beast!"

Those reactions perfectly illustrated why the collaboration works. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Beast represent much more than a logo or a fictional character. They each evoke decades of memories, traditions, and emotional connections that fans have built through shared experiences. The shirt did not ask people to choose between those identities. Instead, it celebrated both of them simultaneously. When collaborations are approached with that level of care and authenticity, they stop feeling like licensed merchandise and start feeling like a natural extension of the stories people already love. That is why this partnership makes so much sense, and why I hope it is only the beginning of Disney's exploration of fandom as a storytelling platform rather than simply another marketing opportunity.