Fantasyland Football: New Disney | Champion NFL Collection Pairs Teams and Characters

Place your bets on which Disney horse will rep the Broncos.

As announced with a draft at Fanatics Fest 2026, Disney and Champion are teaming up for a line of apparel that combines NFL teams and Disney characters.

What's Happening:

Ahead of ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl season, Disney and Champion have unveiled the Disney | Champion NFL Collection.

This landmark apparel collaboration pairs all 32 NFL teams with iconic Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar characters through creative matchups inspired by team identity, fan culture and the storytelling power of sport.

The Disney | Champion NFL Collection will debut at Fanatics Fest NYC with early access to merchandise featuring the nine team-character pairings, including the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders.

Spanning tees, crewnecks, and sweatshirts, the Disney | Champion NFL Collection will ultimately represent all 32 NFL teams.

The first nine team-character matchups feature fan-favorite characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, and include: Buffalo Bills ’ Fan Draft pick is Beast from Beauty and the Beast Dallas Cowboys ’ Fan Draft pick is Woody from Toy Story Las Vegas Raiders ’ Fan Draft pick is Darth Vader New England Patriots ’ Fan Draft pick is Marvel’s Captain America New York Giants ’ Fan Draft pick is Wreck-It Ralph from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film of the same name. New York Jets ’ Fan Draft pick is Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story Tampa Bay Buccaneers ’ Fan Draft pick is Captain Hook from Peter Pan Washington Commanders ’ Fan Draft pick is Hamm from Toy Story. Philadelphia Eagles' Fan Draft pick is Marvel's Doctor Doom.



Throughout the weekend, fans attending Fanatics Fest NYC can shop the first product pairings in the Disney | Champion Fan Zone.

The remaining team-character matchups will be revealed in August, with merchandise for all 32 teams that will be available on Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, DisneyStore.com, and select Lids Locations Nationwide.

Fans can join a waitlist to receive updates on their favorite team at the NFL Shop.