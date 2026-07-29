Photos/Video: Players Prepare for the Major League Pickleball Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

We had a chance to view practice between the Orlando Squeeze and The New Jersey 5s ahead of the MLP Tournament this weekend at Walt Disney World.

Today, we were invited out to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World to witness some practice rounds between two teams in the Major League Pickleball Tournament – which kicks off tomorrow!

Major League Pickleball has arrived at Walt Disney World for the first time, where the league’s top teams will go head-to-head in their last chance to earn standing points for the 2026 MLP Playoffs. Ahead of the event's kickoff tomorrow, July 30, we were invited to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to watch two teams practice and even join in on some of the fun.

The event was being set-up within the giant State Farm Field House.

One of the two team's on hand was Orlando's very own Orlando Squeeze, complete with their adorable mascot, Lil' Squeezy!

The other team here today was The New Jersey 5s – and I actually got to play about 15 minutes of pickleball (for my first ever time) with one of the professional players, Milan Rane. What an odd experience!

Of course, it wouldn't be an event at Walt Disney World without an appearance from some Disney characters – in this case, Minnie and Goofy, dressed in their pickleball best. Goofy even brought his own jar of dill pickles!

Minnie and Goofy even joined some players from the Orlando Squeeze for a round of pickleball!

Afterwards, star players from each team – Anna Leigh Waters and Jack Sock – posed for a photo with Minnie and Goofy, followed by a group shot of both teams.

If you're a pickleball fan and you're in the Orlando area this weekend, tickets are still available to attend the Major League Pickleball Tournament – which continues through Sunday, August 2.