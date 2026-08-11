Disney+/ESPN To Be Streaming Home Of Formula E Racing

Disney+ and ESPN are continuing their global domination of all things sports with the announcement of a new deal that will make the streaming partners the exclusive home of Formula E racing for several years, starting with the 2026/27 season.

What's Happening:

Today The Walt Disney Company announced a new deal with Formula E that will bring the racing league to Disney+ and ESPN+ in the U.S. and to Disney+ in most international markets.

The new season gets underway in December and will cover 21 rounds across 13 events in cities around the world.

The season starts December 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will end July 25, 2027 in Tokyo, Japan.

Formula E began in 2014 and features exclusively electric vehicles. It's the only B-Corp-certified sport, a designation given to organizations that meet high standards of social and environmental performance.

The upcoming season will also see the launch of the new GEN4 electric vehicles, which will have more power and faster acceleration than previous vehicles.

While not specified, the inclusion of Disney+ and not simply ESPN in the domestic streaming rights would seem to indicate that not all races will require access to ESPN.

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