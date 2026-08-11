Disney+/ESPN To Be Streaming Home Of Formula E Racing

Electric Vehicle Racing is coming to ESPN and Disney+.
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Disney+ and ESPN are continuing their global domination of all things sports with the announcement of a new deal that will make the streaming partners the exclusive home of Formula E racing for several years, starting with the 2026/27 season.

What's Happening:

  • Today The Walt Disney Company announced a new deal with Formula E that will bring the racing league to Disney+ and ESPN+ in the U.S. and to Disney+ in most international markets.
  • The new season gets underway in December and will cover 21 rounds across 13 events in cities around the world.
  • The season starts December 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will end July 25, 2027 in Tokyo, Japan.
  • Formula E began in 2014 and features exclusively electric vehicles. It's the only B-Corp-certified sport, a designation given to organizations that meet high standards of social and environmental performance.
  • The upcoming season will also see the launch of the new GEN4 electric vehicles, which will have more power and faster acceleration than previous vehicles.
  • While not specified, the inclusion of Disney+ and not simply ESPN in the domestic streaming rights would seem to indicate that not all races will require access to ESPN.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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