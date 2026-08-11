Disney+/ESPN To Be Streaming Home Of Formula E Racing
Electric Vehicle Racing is coming to ESPN and Disney+.
Disney+ and ESPN are continuing their global domination of all things sports with the announcement of a new deal that will make the streaming partners the exclusive home of Formula E racing for several years, starting with the 2026/27 season.
What's Happening:
- Today The Walt Disney Company announced a new deal with Formula E that will bring the racing league to Disney+ and ESPN+ in the U.S. and to Disney+ in most international markets.
- The new season gets underway in December and will cover 21 rounds across 13 events in cities around the world.
- The season starts December 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will end July 25, 2027 in Tokyo, Japan.
- Formula E began in 2014 and features exclusively electric vehicles. It's the only B-Corp-certified sport, a designation given to organizations that meet high standards of social and environmental performance.
- The upcoming season will also see the launch of the new GEN4 electric vehicles, which will have more power and faster acceleration than previous vehicles.
- While not specified, the inclusion of Disney+ and not simply ESPN in the domestic streaming rights would seem to indicate that not all races will require access to ESPN.
More Disney Sports News:
- Disney recently announced that it was testing AI functionality with ESPN Search.
- ESPN Fantasy has been named the official fantasy football partner of the NFL.
- ESPN Unlimited viewers now have access to NFL network programing.