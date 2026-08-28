"Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry" Documentary Announced for IMAX-Exclusive Release by ESPN Films

NBA basketball fans are going to want to head over to their local IMAX theater this fall, as a new feature-length documentary entitled Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry is headed to the (very) big screen. More information below.

What's happening:



ESPN Films has announced a new feature-length documentary entitled Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry, to be directed by Gotham Chopra (Rise of the 49ers) from the media collective known as Religion of Sports.

The film will be released exclusively in IMAX theaters on Friday, October 9 of this year-- less than two months from now. It is produced in cooperation with Stephen Curry's company Unanimous Media and NBA Entertainment.

of this year-- less than two months from now. It is produced in cooperation with Stephen Curry's company Unanimous Media and NBA Entertainment. The Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, will act as distributor of Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry. The film will follow the basketball star (and ABC's Holey Moley producer, lest we forget) as he "reflects on the upbringing, mindset, and work ethic that have made him among the most legendary artists of our time."

Interview subjects in the film will include actress Viola Davis, record producer Rick Rubin, singer/songwriter Patti Smith, and acclaimed musician Jon Batiste. 21 IMAX-certified cameras were used in its production.

According to ESPN Films' official synopsis, "the film captures Curry leading up to and throughout one remarkable game, weaving together his generational artistry with perspectives from other innovative artists, showcasing how his singular vision has permanently transformed the game of basketball."

What they're saying:

Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry: "With Portrait of an Artist, we wanted to tell a story that goes beyond breaking a record on the court, while exploring the creativity, discipline and mindset behind the journey. This film is our way of capturing what it feels like to experience Stephen’s performance in real time, especially for those who haven’t had or may never have the chance. We’re proud to partner with Religion of Sports, IMAX and Disney/ESPN to share this experience with audiences on a global scale."

"With Portrait of an Artist, we wanted to tell a story that goes beyond breaking a record on the court, while exploring the creativity, discipline and mindset behind the journey. This film is our way of capturing what it feels like to experience Stephen’s performance in real time, especially for those who haven’t had or may never have the chance. We’re proud to partner with Religion of Sports, IMAX and Disney/ESPN to share this experience with audiences on a global scale." Director Gotham Chopra: "This film is all about capturing Steph Curry, an athlete and artist who is always chasing a new masterpiece. With the court as his canvas, we wanted to show the world the relentless creativity and discipline that drives one of the greatest to ever play the game. We are thrilled to be able to share this film in IMAX with audiences across the country."

More ESPN News: