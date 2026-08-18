Today Is Gonna Be The Day They Dropped A New Trailer for "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger"
Tickets have also gone on sale for a limited theatrical run.
A new trailer and poster for the upcoming doc, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, have been revealed as tickets for a limited theatrical presentation of the new film go on sale.
What's Happening:
- A new trailer and poster for Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, the highly anticipated documentary which follows the legendary British band Oasis.
- Disney+ is presenting a special theatrical engagement of a Hulu Original film, Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, which will open in cinemas across the U.S. and select IMAX locations on September 11, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.
- The documentary from Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision is created by the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up and Play the Hits, Meet Me in the Bathroom).
- Advance tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango, or wherever tickets are sold for the September 11 release.
- Additionally, special limited IMAX Early Access Screenings will take place in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, September 9. Tickets for this exclusive engagement are also available now.
- Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time.
- The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interview with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.
- Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.
A Bit of Background:
- Oasis is one of the most influential British rock bands of the 1990s and a defining act of the Britpop era. Formed in Manchester, England, in 1991, the band's sound blended classic rock influences—especially The Beatles, The Stone Roses, and T. Rex—with anthemic songwriting and memorable melodies
- The band's core members were Noel and Liam Gallagher, brothers who had a famously turbulent relationship that became as well known as their music, arguably moreso.
- There was public arguments, canceled performances, and eventually the band's breakup all as a result of their feuding.
- That said, their music helped define the Britpop movement, and tracks like "Wonderwall" remain amongst the most recognizable rock songs ever recorded.
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