Today Is Gonna Be The Day They Dropped A New Trailer for "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger"

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time.

The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interview with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.