ESPN, Disney and ABC Launch $10 Million Victory Challenge Ahead of ESPN’s First Super Bowl

The V Foundation was founded by ESPN and Jim Valvano in 1993.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

ESPN, Disney and ABC are teaming up with the V Foundation for The Victory Challenge, a new campaign aiming to raise $10 million for pediatric cancer research ahead of ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN, Disney and ABC have announced The Victory Challenge, a new fundraising campaign for pediatric cancer research at the V Foundation.
  • The campaign was announced in a new video from ESPN Citizenship ahead of ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast this February.
  • The Victory Challenge is looking to raise an additional $10 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation.
  • The money will go toward research and expanding treatment opportunities for children with cancer.
  • ESPN has worked with the V Foundation since its founding in 1993 by ESPN and Jim Valvano.
  • The campaign will be part of the lead-up to ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast in February.
  • Those interested in supporting The Victory Challenge can learn more or donate at V.org.
  • Check out the full Good Morning America announcement below:

Super Bowl on ESPN:

  • Earlier this year, in preparation for ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, the Disney-owned sports network unveiled special Mickey and Minnie outfits for 2027’s big day. 
  • Combining classic fashion with football motifs, you’ll definitely wanna stop and take a picture with these stars during the SoFi Stadium Super Bowl LXI. 

Read More ESPN:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber