ESPN, Disney and ABC Launch $10 Million Victory Challenge Ahead of ESPN’s First Super Bowl
The V Foundation was founded by ESPN and Jim Valvano in 1993.
ESPN, Disney and ABC are teaming up with the V Foundation for The Victory Challenge, a new campaign aiming to raise $10 million for pediatric cancer research ahead of ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN, Disney and ABC have announced The Victory Challenge, a new fundraising campaign for pediatric cancer research at the V Foundation.
- The campaign was announced in a new video from ESPN Citizenship ahead of ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast this February.
- The Victory Challenge is looking to raise an additional $10 million for pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation.
- The money will go toward research and expanding treatment opportunities for children with cancer.
- ESPN has worked with the V Foundation since its founding in 1993 by ESPN and Jim Valvano.
- The campaign will be part of the lead-up to ESPN’s first Super Bowl broadcast in February.
- Those interested in supporting The Victory Challenge can learn more or donate at V.org.
- Check out the full Good Morning America announcement below:
Super Bowl on ESPN:
- Earlier this year, in preparation for ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast, the Disney-owned sports network unveiled special Mickey and Minnie outfits for 2027’s big day.
- Combining classic fashion with football motifs, you’ll definitely wanna stop and take a picture with these stars during the SoFi Stadium Super Bowl LXI.
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