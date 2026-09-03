Disney and Optimum TV Renew Multi-Year Agreement, Expanding TV and Streaming Access

The renewed deal keeps Disney’s major networks on Optimum TV while bringing ESPN Unlimited to eligible subscribers at no additional cost.

The Walt Disney Company is keeping its lineup of popular television networks in front of Optimum customers for years to come. Disney and Optimum TV have renewed their multi-year agreement, ensuring continued access to a wide range of Disney-owned stations and networks while also expanding the streaming options available to Optimum TV and internet customers. The deal brings together some of the biggest names in television, sports, news, entertainment and family programming under one renewed agreement.

What’s Happening:

For Optimum customers, one of the biggest takeaways is that Disney’s extensive collection of television networks will continue to be available through the service. The agreement includes continued carriage of Disney’s leading stations and networks, including the ABC Owned Television Stations, ESPN networks, NFL Network and RedZone Channel, Disney’s kids and family channels, Freeform, the FX networks and National Geographic channels.

The Walt Disney Company announces multi-year distribution agreement with Optimum TV pic.twitter.com/T1vGvjUvm8 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 3, 2026

That means subscribers can continue turning to their Optimum service for everything from live sports and breaking news to scripted entertainment, family programming and documentary content.

Sports fans are also set to benefit from the agreement, with ESPN remaining a major part of the renewed relationship. In addition to continued access to the ESPN networks, eligible Optimum TV subscribers will soon receive access to ESPN Unlimited at no additional cost.

The addition of ESPN Unlimited represents a significant expansion for eligible customers, giving sports fans another way to access ESPN content without paying an additional fee beyond their qualifying Optimum TV subscription. The service is expected to become available to eligible subscribers soon.

The renewed agreement also expands Optimum’s rights to make Disney’s streaming services available for purchase to both Optimum TV and internet customers. This gives customers additional flexibility as the television landscape continues to shift toward a combination of traditional live TV and streaming services.

Disney’s streaming portfolio encompasses a broad range of entertainment, including Disney+ and other streaming offerings connected to the company’s extensive collection of movies, series, sports, and original programming. By expanding Optimum customers' rights to purchase these services, the agreement gives subscribers another way to build a viewing experience that combines traditional television with streaming.

The deal comes as audiences increasingly move between linear television and streaming platforms depending on what they want to watch. Live sports remain a major driver for traditional television, while streaming has become an important destination for original series, movies and on-demand programming. The renewed Disney-Optimum agreement reflects that changing viewing environment by addressing both sides of the entertainment experience.

For Disney, the agreement continues the company’s relationship with one of the major television and internet providers serving customers across the United States. For Optimum, it ensures that customers can continue accessing Disney’s extensive portfolio of networks while gaining access to additional streaming options.

The agreement also maintains access to Disney’s broad family entertainment offerings. Disney’s kids and family channels will remain part of the Optimum lineup, alongside networks such as Freeform, FX and National Geographic, giving households programming options across a wide range of audiences and interests.

With ESPN, ABC, Disney’s family networks, FX and National Geographic all included, the renewed agreement covers a substantial portion of the television programming many viewers rely on every day.

As the television industry continues to evolve, agreements such as this one increasingly extend beyond simply deciding which channels remain on a traditional TV lineup. The expanded streaming provisions and upcoming ESPN Unlimited access demonstrate how distributors and content companies are adapting to the ways audiences now consume entertainment.

For Optimum customers, you'll continue to receive access to Disney’s television portfolio along with new opportunities to access the company’s streaming offerings. With the multi-year agreement now renewed, Disney’s networks and services will continue to play a major role in Optimum’s entertainment lineup.

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