Photos: Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab Construction Now Sports a Stark Industries Banner

The two new attractions continue to move forward at Disney California Adventure.

Work continues on the Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab attractions at Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus, and now Tony Stark's company is taking some more credit for the massive project.

The large show building for both new attractions now features a Stark Industries banner, adding to the in-universe scenario built around the ongoing work occurring at Disney California Adventure for the two rides.

Last month at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we learned more about Avengers Infinity Defense, which will be the new centerpiece attraction at Avengers Campus, including the participation of MCU actors Iman Vellani (as Ms. Marvel), Jeremy Renner (as Hawkeye), Anthony Mackie (as Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), and Robert Downey Jr. (as Iron Man).

It was also confirmed that locations for the attractions, which will blend massive physical sets, with huge media scenes, will include Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City.

It was also revealed that Brie Larson (as Captain Marvel) will appear in Stark Flight Lab, along with Downey and Mackie.

Even as work continues on the upcoming rides, the pathway between Avengers Campus and Cars Land -- closed since construction began on the new attractions -- was recently reopened.