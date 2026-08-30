Pathway Between Cars Land and Avengers Campus Reopens at Disney California Adventure, Revealing New Take-A-Brake Restrooms

The pathway had been closed to guests since April 2025.

For well over a year, Disney California Adventure guests have not been able to travel directly from Cars Land to Avengers Campus, due to construction on the latter area's two new attractions. Well, those days are over – as guests can once again travel between the two lands, and make a pit stop at a new set of restrooms.

What's Happening:

Yesterday, the Disneyland Cast and Community Facebook page shared the news that the walkway between Cars Land and Avengers Campus is once again open to guests.

What's more, there was also a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Take-A-Brake Rest Stop restroom in Cars Land, which can be found along this newly-reopened walkway.

Imagineer Xavier Treto shared some additional photos of the highly-detailed new restroom building on his Instagram, showcasing the theme of a tire repair shop, which also serves as a rest stop for weary travelers.

The impressive theming continues inside the restrooms, which have an all-brick interior with various signs, like the iconic Dinoco Gasoline sign.

Guests will find water fountains and a refillable bottle station outside, themed to Stanley's Oasis.

As the new building can also be seen from Avengers Campus, that side of the building takes on a S.H.I.E.L.D. theme.

The pathway had been closed since April 2025 to accommodate the beginning stages of construction on the two new attractions coming to Avengers Campus – Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

We recently learned more about both attractions at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including what famous Marvel superheroes and associated actors will appear.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Disneyland invited thousands of local residents to celebrate The Happiest Day in Anaheim this past Thursday.

A plaque honoring Marvel Comics legend Jack Kirby has been installed in Avengers Campus, unveiled on what would be Kirby's 109th birthday.

Details have been revealed for this year's Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, which kicks off on November 13 with the return of World of Color: Season of Light and more!

Disney has announced that vacation packages and hotel bookings are now available for 2027 at the Disneyland Resort!