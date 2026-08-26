Holidays at Disneyland Resort Return in 2026 with World of Color- Season of Light And More

There tend to be two types of Disney Parks fans, the ones who wait all year for Halloween, and the ones who wait all year for the holiday season. The first group is getting their run of the Disneyland Resort right now but the second group won't have to wait too long, as the resort just revealed its full plans for the holidays starting in November.

What's Happening:

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will run November 13, 2026 through January 6, 2027.

Mickey and Friends will meet guests in brand new holiday attire. Concept art of Mickey and Minnie's new look was released.

World of Color: Season of Light will return to Disney California Adventure.

Over at Disneyland, the Believe...In Holiday Magic nighttime spectacular will return, as will A Christmas Fantasy Parade.

Through December 24, Santa will be appearing in multiple places throughout Disneyland Resort. One new location to find him will be the Mickey's Toontown Trolley Barn near Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin.

Traditional holiday attraction overlays will return with Mater's Jingle jamboree and Luigi's Joy to the Whirl in Cars Land. "it's a small world" Holiday will also return.

Entertainment at Disney California Adventure includes Mickey's Happy Holidays cavalcade as well as other returning favorites like A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel and Mirabel's Gifts of the Season.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party will take place on select days.

Disney Festival of the Holidays will also return to DCA offering seasonal food in six marketplaces. The Sip and Savor pass will also be back.

Holiday themed character dining returns to Disneyland Resort hotels, including: Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays! at Disneyland Hotel Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disneyland Hotels are also offering a special holiday discount, beginning September 22, bookings from October 11 - December 18 can receive discounts of as much as 20% off.

While there's really nothing new with this year's holiday experiences, there are certainly some fan favorites returning.

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