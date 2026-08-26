Second Clue Revealed in Walt Disney Imagineering's S.E.A. Game

The second clue is a bit tougher than the first.

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers attended a talk in the Imagineering booth that was supposed to reveal a special new artifact, but instead started a puzzle that fans are now working to solve online.

What's Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page is now home to an ongoing puzzle. Fans are attempting to decipher the name of a mysterious character who has stolen an artifact from the Society of Explorers of Adventures.
  • Each puzzle consists of a riddle, the answer to which is a single letter. Once all the letters have been found, and unscrambled, they will spell the name of the guilty party.
  • The answers to each puzzle can be found inside Disneyland, but are also available in images of the park found online for anybody who can't visit.
  • The first puzzle was released last week, and the answer was, in my opinion, pretty easy. The second puzzle is now available, and is a fair bit harder (but I think I got it). See if you can solve it.

More Imagineering News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey