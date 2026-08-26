Second Clue Revealed in Walt Disney Imagineering's S.E.A. Game

The second clue is a bit tougher than the first.

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers attended a talk in the Imagineering booth that was supposed to reveal a special new artifact, but instead started a puzzle that fans are now working to solve online.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page is now home to an ongoing puzzle. Fans are attempting to decipher the name of a mysterious character who has stolen an artifact from the Society of Explorers of Adventures.

Each puzzle consists of a riddle, the answer to which is a single letter. Once all the letters have been found, and unscrambled, they will spell the name of the guilty party.

The answers to each puzzle can be found inside Disneyland, but are also available in images of the park found online for anybody who can't visit.

The first puzzle was released last week, and the answer was, in my opinion, pretty easy. The second puzzle is now available, and is a fair bit harder (but I think I got it). See if you can solve it.

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