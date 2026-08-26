Second Clue Revealed in Walt Disney Imagineering's S.E.A. Game
The second clue is a bit tougher than the first.
At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers attended a talk in the Imagineering booth that was supposed to reveal a special new artifact, but instead started a puzzle that fans are now working to solve online.
What's Happening:
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page is now home to an ongoing puzzle. Fans are attempting to decipher the name of a mysterious character who has stolen an artifact from the Society of Explorers of Adventures.
- Each puzzle consists of a riddle, the answer to which is a single letter. Once all the letters have been found, and unscrambled, they will spell the name of the guilty party.
- The answers to each puzzle can be found inside Disneyland, but are also available in images of the park found online for anybody who can't visit.
- The first puzzle was released last week, and the answer was, in my opinion, pretty easy. The second puzzle is now available, and is a fair bit harder (but I think I got it). See if you can solve it.
More Imagineering News:
- Original Imagineer Bob Gurr was just announced as one of the newest inductees into the IAAPA Hall of Fame.
- WDI recently gave fans a peek behind the construction walls at currently in development attractions including the Avengers Campus expansion.
- Check out Imagineer Kim Irvine's acceptance speech when she was recently named a Disney Legend.