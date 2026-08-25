Original Imagineer Bob Gurr Leads 2026 IAAPA Hall Of Fame Class

Another honor on the way for the great Bob Gurr.

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions has unveiled its 2026 Hall of Fame class, and Disney fans will be excited as the iconic Bob Gurr will finally join the esteemed honorees at this year's Expo.

What's Happening:

IAAPA has announced its 2026 Hall of Fame class, which consists of Bob Gurr, Chip Cleary, Jeffery Ellis, and Miguel Quintana Pali.

Gurr was one of Walt Disney's original Imagineers. He's responsible for the development of multiple iconic Disneyland attractions, including Autopia, the Monorail, and the Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as the Omnimover ride system.

Chip Cleary is a former Chairman and CEO of IAAPA who also led Parque Reunidos.

Jeffrey Ellis is credited with multiple innovations that have increased safety in water parks in over 40 countries.

Miguel Quintana Pali founded Grupo Xcaret, which developed Xcaret Park, a theme park resort that was built alongside a Mayan archeological site, and is seen as one of the top examples of ecological tourism and environmental stewardship.

The official induction will take place Monday, Nov. 16, during the IAAPA Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

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