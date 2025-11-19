Disney Cruise Line's Haunted Mansion Parlor Wins Thea Award Among Other Winners from Universal Epic Universe and Around the Globe

The Haunted Mansion Parlor was the sole winner from The Walt Disney Company

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) announced the recipients of the 32nd Annual Thea Awards. Recognized as the most prestigious honor in the themed entertainment industry, the Thea Awards celebrate the professionals and organizations whose work brings to life outstanding achievements, bold innovation, and the world’s most immersive experiences.

The winners were shared live from Universal Epic Universe during TEA’s Annual International Mixer, with the announcement officially launching the months-long celebratory campaign that will culminate next May during the annual TEA INSPIRE program and 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala.

Readers of our site will likely want to know the big winners from The Walt Disney Company, of which there was only one: Outstanding Achievement - Themed Food and Beverage Experience: The Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard the Disney Treasure.

Inspired by all the Haunted Mansions in the Disney Parks, Haunted Mansion Parlor is a mysterious, two-of-a-kind lounge that resembles a first-class drawing room from a classic cruise liner. The parlor is filled with eerie experiences and spooky design elements, including portraits that shift to reveal secrets of a ghostly sea captain and his captivating bride-to-be. Guests may even spot the famous hitchhiking ghosts materializing in the parlor’s ornate mirror.

While the win was for the original iteration aboard the Disney Treasure, the experience also recently debuted aboard the Disney Destiny.

The 32nd Annual TEA Thea Award Recipients are:

Buzz Price Award Recognizing a Lifetime of Distinguished Achievements

Dale Mason, Vice President & Executive Art Director at Universal Destinations & Experiences (Retired)

Thea Catalyst Award

Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO at Center of Science and Industry (COSI)

Thea Classic Award

Xcaret Park – Playa del Carmen,, Mexico

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement

Attraction – Danse Macabre | Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands

– Danse Macabre | Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands Attraction – John Wick Experience | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

– John Wick Experience | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Attraction – Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment | Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida, USA

– Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment | Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida, USA Attraction – WishWorks – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida | Finker-Frenkel Wish House, Miami, Florida, USA

– WishWorks – Make-A-Wish Southern Florida | Finker-Frenkel Wish House, Miami, Florida, USA Attraction, Limited Budget – Bagshot Row, Hobbiton Movie Set Tours | Matamata, New Zealand

– Bagshot Row, Hobbiton Movie Set Tours | Matamata, New Zealand Historical Centre – John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture | Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria

– John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture | Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria Historical Experience, Limited Budget – Secret Laboratory | Schloss Augustusburg, Germany

– Secret Laboratory | Schloss Augustusburg, Germany Immersive Venue – Cosm | Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas, USA

– Cosm | Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas, USA Interactive Experience, Limited Budget – Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue | Touring Worldwide, Multiple Locations

– Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue | Touring Worldwide, Multiple Locations Live Show – Bob Marley Hope Road | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

– Bob Marley Hope Road | Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Museum – KochiKame Museum | Katsushika, Tokyo, Japan

– KochiKame Museum | Katsushika, Tokyo, Japan Museum – The Story of Emily | St Ive, Cornwall, United Kingdom

– The Story of Emily | St Ive, Cornwall, United Kingdom Ride Experience – Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry | Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida, USA

– Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry | Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida, USA Technical Innovation – MAGNOS Sound Transparent Passive 3D LED Screen Technology | Kraftwerk

– MAGNOS Sound Transparent Passive 3D LED Screen Technology | Kraftwerk Theme Park Land – How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk | Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida, USA

– How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk | Universal Epic Universe, Orlando, Florida, USA Theme Park – Legoland Shanghai | Jinshan, Shanghai, China

– Legoland Shanghai | Jinshan, Shanghai, China Theme Park – Universal Epic Universe | Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida, USA

– Universal Epic Universe | Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando, Florida, USA Themed Food & Beverage Experience – Haunted Mansion Parlor | Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line

Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award

Paul Kent, Vice President Technical Design, RWS Global

In 2024, TEA expanded the award categories with the addition of the TEA Recognition of Merit. The TEA Recognition of Merit honors the projects and the people behind them: content creators including designers, architects, engineers, technicians, and business leaders.

TEA Recognitions of Merit:

Collaborative World-Building Experience – Neo/Mega Experience at Neotropolis | Edwards, California, USA

Connected Immersion – PAC-MAN Live Experience | Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Connected Immersion Event, Limited Budget – The Bureau of Nooks and Crannies | Los Angeles Public Library, Los Angeles, California, USA

Immersive Live Entertainment – Just Fix It Productions | Los Angeles, California, USA

“Tonight’s announcement is just the beginning for the Thea Award winners and our global members,” furthered Melissa Oviedo, CEO of Themed Entertainment Association. “We are excited to share the stories about the projects and partners behind each winner as we lead up to our incredible 2026 TEA INSPIRE event and the 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala, which will take place for the first time ever in Orlando, Florida.”

The TEA INSPIRE program and conference features engaging sessions and presentations hosted by Thea Award-winning teams, interactive Spotlight Sessions, networking events, and more. TEA INSPIRE will take place April 29th - May 1st at the JW Marriott Orlando Grand Lakes. The event will culminate with the 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala on May 2nd, 2026.





