"Bob Gurr: Living By Design" Gets Airing on PBS SoCal for Disneyland's 71st Birthday
Celebrate Disneyland's birthday with a documentary highlighting one of its earliest and most prolific creative minds.
After premiering last year, Bob Gurr: Living By Design – a documentary focusing on the legendary Disney Imagineer – will be airing tonight on PBS SoCal.
What's Happening:
- Bob Gurr: Living By Design is an inspiring documentary that not only highlights Bob Gurr's legendary contributions to Disney, but also offers an intimate look at his full life of creativity, adventure, and design beyond the parks.
- Gurr famously designed most (if not all) of the ride vehicles for Disneyland’s oldest attractions, including Autopia, the Disneyland Monorail, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the Submarine Voyage, and The Haunted Mansion.
- The film first premiered last year in Glendale, just down the road from Walt Disney Imagineering's headquarters, but now, PBS viewers in the SoCal region can watch the new documentary tonight on PBS SoCal.
- The timing of this airing can't be a coincidence, as today, July 17, is also Disneyland's 71st anniversary.
- If you can't catch the documentary during its initial airing, it will be streaming all month long at PBSSoCal.org.
More Disney Movie News:
- The Descendants: Wicked Wonderland soundtrack is now available on Spotify, Apple Music or wherever you listen to music.
- Julius Avery has been tapped to direct a new project under the 20th Century Studios banner called Crush.
- A new Disney+ documentary traces the cinematic evolution of Spider-Man ahead of the release of Brand New Day.
- The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has begun, with Disney reportedly preparing an early ticket rollout ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.
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