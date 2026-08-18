Walt Disney Imagineering Drops First Clue in New S.E.A. Online Game

If you were at the presentation in the Walt Disney Imagineering Booth during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that dealt with the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, then you saw Disney tease something new with the S.E.A., a game for fans to play. That game has now officially begun.

What's Happening:

During a presentation regarding the Society of Explorers and Adventurers at D23, Imagineers teased an S.E.A. related artifice they were going to show off, only to have that artifact "stolen" by an unknown perpetrator.

We were told to follow the WDI Instagram for more information, and now the first piece of information has dropped.

It's a riddle, the first of a series. Each one will give us a letter as answer, and with all the letters, will be able to spell the name of the thief, an apparent new antagonist to the S.E.A.

Check out the riddle below:

Instructions attached to the Instagram post indicate that all the answers will relate to Disneyland, however, all riddles can be solved simply by looking at pictures online.

I'm not going to solve this one for you, but I probably don't need to.

The solution will introduce a new character into the world of the S.E.A., though exactly how that character will fit into the various S.E.A. associated attractions isn't clear, though it may ultimately reveal the connection between the S.E.A. and the Matterhorn that was teased at D23.

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