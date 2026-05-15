First Look at the Incredible Lord Henry Mystic and Albert Meet and Greets Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
Starting this Sunday, Hong Kong Disneyland guests can meet with Lord Henry Mystic, Albert and their new friend Charlotte.
Hong Kong Disneyland has introduced a unique new meet & greet experience, where for the first time ever, guests can meet with Lord Henry Mystic and the mischievous Albert outside Mystic Manor.
What's Happening:
- Lord Henry Mystic and Albert, alongside their new zoologist friend, Charlotte, are about to arrive to meet with visitors to Mystic Point for the first time ever.
- Starting on Sunday, May 17, guests can hear of Henry Mystic's adventures near and far, while Charlotte explores Mystic Point with Albert.
- Dressed in his elegant finest, Lord Henry Mystic will step outside of Mystic Manor and into the grounds of Mystic Point, from the Garden of Wonders to the Mystic Point Freight Depot, where he'll make sure the rare artifacts are being carefully preserved.
- Guests can not only take photos with Lord Henry Mystic, but also hear him personally recount his journeys around the world, experiencing the spirit and mission of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, also known as “S.E.A.”
- During one of his expeditions, Lord Henry Mystic discovered the adorable monkey Albert, and as fans of the attraction will know, adorable chaos ensued!
- Now, guests can meet with Albert as he steps beyond Mystic Manor to explore Mystic Point with his new zoologist friend, Charlotte.
- Charlotte is an adventurous zoologist who deeply admires Lord Henry and dreams of joining S.E.A. She has made a special visit to the manor in hopes of exploring the beautiful natural surroundings while learning more through firsthand experience.
- Together, they will journey through Mystic Point Freight Depot, the area outside Explorer’s Club Restaurant, and Garden of Wonders, interacting and taking photos with guests while inspiring future adventurers.
A Missed Opportunity and a Callback:
- Seeing this new meet & greet experience debut reminds me of a long-gone experience at Walt Disney World, specifically EPCOT Center, where guests could meet with Dreamfinder and Figment.
- Just like with Charlotte and Albert, Figment was a puppet that the Dreamfinder actor carried around, making memories for thousands of EPCOT guests over the 16 years or so that they were around. Guests can still meet with Figment, but Dreamfinder has been long-gone from the park.
- So knowing this, it makes me wonder if this experience would have been better if Lord Henry Mystic were the one carrying around Albert? I'm sure Charlotte is lovely, but I feel like that experience would be more memorable, in addition to calling back to a beloved past experience.
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