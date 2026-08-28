Happiest Day in Anaheim Celebrated by Disneyland Resort in Southern California
Thousands of locals were invited to participate in the citywide event.
Yesterday in Southern California, Disneyland Resort brought the magic outside of its famous theme parks by celebrating the Happiest Day in Anaheim. Learn more below.
What's happening:
- Thousands of local residents were invited to celebrate the Happiest Day in Anaheim yesterday-- Thursday, August 27.
- Representatives from Disneyland Resort made surprise "treat stops" across the city throughout the month of August leading up to this event.
- Then yesterday, 125 senior citizens were surprised with a surprise Disney celebration at the Ponderosa Family Resource Center, 400 students took part in a Disney-inspired field day hosted by Disney VoluntEARS at Danbrook Elementary School, and 2,000 Anaheim residents enjoyed "Main Street on Your Street," which included performances by Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band and character appearances by Miguel from Coco, Mirabel from Encanto, and more.
What they're saying:
- Disneyland Resort: "The Happiest Day in Anaheim is just one example of the many ways that the resort provides joy and support to its local community. Through volunteerism, special experiences, and cash and in-kind donations totaling tens of millions of dollars each year, Disneyland Resort creates lasting memories for families throughout Orange County."
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A plaque honoring legendary Marvel Comics artist Jack Kirby has been installed at the entrance to Avengers Campus.
- A new teaser for "We Call It Imagineering" focuses on the details of the Disney Parks.
- The holiday season is set to return to Disneyland Resort for 2026 with World of Color - Season of Light and more.
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