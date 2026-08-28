Happiest Day in Anaheim Celebrated by Disneyland Resort in Southern California

Thousands of locals were invited to participate in the citywide event.
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Yesterday in Southern California, Disneyland Resort brought the magic outside of its famous theme parks by celebrating the Happiest Day in Anaheim. Learn more below.

What's happening:

  • Thousands of local residents were invited to celebrate the Happiest Day in Anaheim yesterday-- Thursday, August 27.
  • Representatives from Disneyland Resort made surprise "treat stops" across the city throughout the month of August leading up to this event.
  • Then yesterday, 125 senior citizens were surprised with a surprise Disney celebration at the Ponderosa Family Resource Center, 400 students took part in a Disney-inspired field day hosted by Disney VoluntEARS at Danbrook Elementary School, and 2,000 Anaheim residents enjoyed "Main Street on Your Street," which included performances by Mary Poppins and the Pearly Band and character appearances by Miguel from Coco, Mirabel from Encanto, and more.

What they're saying:

  • Disneyland Resort: "The Happiest Day in Anaheim is just one example of the many ways that the resort provides joy and support to its local community. Through volunteerism, special experiences, and cash and in-kind donations totaling tens of millions of dollars each year, Disneyland Resort creates lasting memories for families throughout Orange County."

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino