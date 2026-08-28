New Teaser for "We Call It Imagineering" Focuses on the Details of the Disney Parks

Just off of the massive set of reveals at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, get ready for a new episode of the popular YouTube series We Call It Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new teaser for their next episode of We Call It Imagineering, which looks ready to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the smaller details of Disney Parks experiences.

Featuring Disney Imagineering President and Chief Creative Officer, Vaughn highlights decisions guests may overlook, like the size of a doorway, the shape of road, and so much more.

While there are plenty of clips throughout the teaser, there are several shots of models, blueprints, drawings, and more from the development of current projects.

While just small blips, some of the clips chosen seem to align with the major projects announced and highlighted at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The new episode of We Call It Imagineering drops tomorrow on YouTube on the official Walt Disney Imagineering channel.

Check out the trailer below!

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DcjzDI4RGjD/

Read More Imagineering: