New D23 Event Will Give Guests a Tour Of Walt Disney's Los Angeles

Spend a day walking in the footsteps of Walt Disney thanks to D23.

The calendar for D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, has been filling up recently, and one of the brand new events, while it will set you back, will be worth every penny to many fans.

What's Happening:

  • D23: the Official Disney Fan Club, has released information on a new upcoming event titled Walt’s Los Angeles Tour presented by the Walt Disney Archives.
  • The event is scheduled for October 15, 2026 and will be a massive 12+ hour walking and shuttle tour that includes visiting the Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Imagineering, and several more key Southern California locations important to the life and career of Walt Disney.
  • The tour is certainly going to be a dream event for any serious Walt Disney fan, as it is set to include:
    • Breakfast at The Walt Disney Studios lot.
    • A visit to the historic office suite of Walt Disney—preserved as it was during his lifetime.
    • A visit to the legendary Ink and Paint department.
    • A tour of Walt Disney Imagineering and lunch at its Creative Campus.
    • A special visit to Walt’s Carolwood Barn.
    • Stops at several locations of personal significance to Walt, including the location where the contract that started The Walt Disney Company was signed—and his first studio on Kingswell Avenue.
    • A tour of one of Walt’s homes.
    • A private dinner experience at one of Walt’s favorite restaurants.
    • Shopping opportunities at the Disney Studio Store, The Walt Disney Company Store, and Mickey’s of Glendale.
    • Gifts made exclusively for Walt’s Los Angeles Tour.
  • Tickets go on sale Monday, August 31 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
  • Tickets will sell to D23 Gold Members at $1,999 per ticket, plus a $3 processing fee.
  • There are disclaimers on the D23 website regarding guests with disabilities, as some of the terrain of the tour may be difficult for some to navigate. Due to the historical nature of some locations ECVs are not permitted on the tour.
  • Most of the places on the tour aren't accessible by the general public which makes this tour quite special and potentially worth the not-inexpensive ticket price.

More D23 News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey