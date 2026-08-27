Showing Soon at Disney Springs: Celebrate 35 Years of "Beauty and the Beast" with D23 and Disney Legend Mark Henn
The event joins a stacked weekend lineup of D23 events at Walt Disney World.
Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the first animated film to ever receive a Best Picture nomination from the Academy Awards with a special screening presented by D23 and Disney Legend Mark Henn.
What’s Happening:
- The beginning of October is a busy time for D23 members!
- Earlier today, we reported that a special lunch with Joe Rohde and a Walt Disney World 55th deep dive with the Walt Disney Archives were announced for October 2nd and October 4th, respectively.
- Well, for those looking for something to do on October 3rd (that isn’t watching Mean Girls), Disney’s official fan club announced a special screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
- Taking place in celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary, D23 members are invited to the AMC Theatres location at Disney Springs for an early morning 9:30 AM event.
- The real magic arrives in the form of Disney Legend Mark Henn!
- Ahead of the screening, the Belle supervising animator will host a behind the scenes, moderated discussion fans won’t want to miss.
- NOTE: The itinerary lists the discussion as happening after the screening, with check in beginning at 9:30 AM and the movie beginning at 10:30 AM.
- The experience also includes a complementary popcorn and beverage, an event credential, and a limited-release 35th anniversary pin.
- Tickets for the experience go on sale this Friday, August 28th at 10 AM PT.
- Gold Members and General Members are both eligible to purchase tickets, however Gold Member tickets will run for $52 each and General at $62.
- For those looking for more information or to purchase tickets, visit the official D23 website.
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