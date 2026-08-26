Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Whet Their Appetite with Sneak Peek of Exclusive EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merch
Including more a of a presence from some fan-favorite Pixar characters
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can pick up some exclusive items just for them at this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are getting a bit of a preview of the merchandise that they can expect to find at this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
- Annual Passholders know that the festivals at EPCOT usually mean some exclusive merchandise items just for them, and this year's International Food & Wine Festival is no different.
- There will be three limited-edition pin releases to choose from, with Snow White, Luca, and Chef Remy offered as pin designs this year.
- There are also a number of apparel pieces to choose from, including a t-shirt featuring Luca and Alberto, and a quarter zip shirt. A special tote bag will also be available.
- More on the home goods side of things, some special drinkware will also be available for purchase by Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- The new designs will be available at the Creations Shop starting on August 27, until November 21, 2026, while supplies last.
- This year marks the 30th anniversary of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, with the first of the fan-favorite celebrations taking place back in 1996.
- Starting on August 27 and running through November 21, 2026 (substantially longer than that first festival back in '96, which only ran for 30 days), the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival brings a mix of global culinary offerings to the park.
- In addition to delectable cuisine, guests can also find interactive activities and live musical entertainment throughout the park like the popular Eat to the Beat Concert Series.
- To plan your visit to Walt Disney World to enjoy EPCOT's annual tradition, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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