Disney Reveals Full 2026 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Series Lineup
Hanson, Boyz II Men, Yellowcard, Fitz and The Tantrums, Grace Potter, Lauren Alaina, and more will perform during this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Music, food, and festival magic are ready to take center stage once again at EPCOT as Disney has officially revealed the full 2026 Eat to the Beat Concert Series lineup.
What’s Happening:
- Returning as part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, the popular concert series will bring more than two months of live entertainment to the American Gardens Theatre, featuring a mix of returning fan favorites, chart-topping artists, and several performers making their EPCOT debut.
- Running nightly from August 27 through November 16, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Enterprise has become one of the signature experiences of the Food & Wine Festival, giving guests the opportunity to pair global cuisine with live performances from artists spanning pop, rock, country, R&B, Latin music, and more.
- This year, Disney is introducing several new acts to the festival lineup, including country star Lauren Alaina, indie-pop favorites Fitz and The Tantrums, blues-rock powerhouse Grace Potter, The War and Treaty, Grupo Manía, Allen Stone, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Rey Ruiz, and Couch.
- While new artists are generating excitement, longtime festival favorites are also returning to the stage. Guests can once again sing along to hits from Hanson, Boyz II Men, Yellowcard, New Found Glory, Tiffany, Smash Mouth, The Fray, STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas, Ben Rector, and The Beach Boys throughout the festival's nearly three-month run.
- The lineup continues a tradition that has helped make Eat to the Beat one of Walt Disney World's most popular seasonal entertainment offerings. Unlike many special event concerts, performances are included with regular EPCOT admission, allowing guests to enjoy live music without purchasing a separate ticket.
2026 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Series Schedule
- August
- August 27 – Evolution: Motown
- August 28-31 – Hanson
- September
- September 1-3 – Evolution: Motown
- September 4-5 – The War and Treaty (EPCOT debut)
- September 6-7 – Yellowcard
- September 8-10 – Fly Guys
- September 11-12 – Couch (EPCOT debut)
- September 13-14 – Fitz and The Tantrums (EPCOT debut)
- September 15-17 – Latin Ambition
- September 18-19 – MercyMe
- September 20-21 – Grupo Manía (EPCOT debut)
- September 22-24 – Metro Latino Band
- September 25-27 – Element
- September 28-29 – New Found Glory
- September 30 – Smash Mouth
- October
- October 1 – Smash Mouth
- October 2-4 – Champagne Orchestra
- October 5-6 – Rey Ruiz (EPCOT debut)
- October 7-8 – Tiffany
- October 9-11 – Viva Latina
- October 12-13 – The Fray
- October 14-15 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
- October 16-18 – Jaclyn Hayden
- October 19-20 – Ben Rector
- October 21-22 – Allen Stone (EPCOT debut)
- October 23-25 – SoundUp
- October 26-27 – Lauren Alaina (EPCOT debut)
- October 28-29 – Bowling For Soup
- October 30-November 1 – Southbound
- November
- November 2-3 – Boyz II Men
- November 4-5 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters (EPCOT debut)
- November 6-8 – M-80's
- November 9-10 – Grace Potter (EPCOT debut)
- November 11-12 – The Beach Boys
- November 13-16 – The Hooligans
- Concerts are held nightly at the American Gardens Theatre, located in front of The American Adventure pavilion along World Showcase Lagoon. The venue's open-air setting provides guests with an intimate concert experience in the heart of EPCOT while remaining just steps away from festival marketplaces and attractions.
- For those hoping to guarantee a seat for a favorite performer, Disney will once again offer Concert Series Dining Packages. Reservations open July 16 and include a meal at a participating EPCOT restaurant along with access to a reserved seating section for a concert performance later that day.
- The Eat to the Beat Concert Series serves as the musical backdrop to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which runs daily from August 27 through November 21. Throughout the festival, guests can enjoy dishes and beverages from more than 30 Global Marketplaces located around the park, offering everything from returning fan-favorite menu items to brand-new culinary creations.
- Whether visitors are coming to relive the soundtrack of their youth with Hanson, Boyz II Men, and The Beach Boys, catch more modern favorites like Fitz and The Tantrums and Lauren Alaina, or discover new performers making their EPCOT debut, this year's lineup offers something for nearly every musical taste.
More EPCOT News:
- Walt Disney World Offering Special 2-Day, 2-Ticket Offer for EPCOT and Animal Kingdom
- More Solar Powered Trash and Recycle Bins Appear at EPCOT Ahead of La Poutinery Debut
- Photos/Video: EPCOT Reopens the Odyssey Pavilion for the Summer as Light Lounge
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