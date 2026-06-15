More Solar Powered Trash and Recycle Bins Appear at EPCOT Ahead of La Poutinery Debut
These are in addition to other similar solar powered bins we've seen elsewhere in the park.
More solar powered refuse disposal opportunities have appeared at EPCOT just ahead of a new culinary offering near the Canada pavilion in World Showcase.
What's Happening:
- On a recent visit to EPCOT at Walt Disney World, we spotted more of the solar trash cans that have started popping up in World Showcase in recent years.
- Near the Canada pavilion in World Showcase, park guests can now find these solar powered trash cans near the soon-to-be-home of La Poutinery, which is set to open early next month at the park.
- But why does a trash can need to be powered? Well, that's because similar to others we've seen in recent years - these are also automatic trash compactors.
- Previously, we've seen solar powered trash cans/compactors over near the Germany pavilion, which come in handy during the plethora of festivals held annually at the park when this area becomes a hot spot of festival kitchens and live entertainment.
- The new cans also feature the World Showcase logo emblazoned upon their casing, above a special pedal that can be used to open the flaps on either the trash bin, or the recycle bin.
- La Poutinery is set to open next month and the new bins show that EPCOT might be expecting this to be a popular location. The special solar powered bins can compact the refuse frequently enough to allow for more time between Cast Member visits to empty them.
- Future plans for additional solar powered trash and recycle bins are unclear at this time.
- To see the new bins for yourself at EPCOT and to plan a full trip to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your planning needs.
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