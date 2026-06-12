Photos/Video: EPCOT Reopens the Odyssey Pavilion for the Summer as Light Lounge

Enjoy a performance from Max & Aydar, who now perform at the Odyssey Pavilion.

Diet EPCOT is upon us, as we enter the summer months between the Flower & Garden and Food & Wine Festivals. To bridge the gap, the Odyssey Pavilion has reopened as the Light Lounge – serving up food, entertainment, and most importantly – air conditioning!

The Light Lounge might well be named as it features light theming – mostly serving as a place to enjoy some time out of the sun. The walls are decorated as a rainbow of colors, showcasing various lights through a prism.

Performances take place throughout the day from Max & Aydar and their Glow Show. Previously, the duo could be seen performing in World Celebration Gardens.

Items available at the Light Lounge food stand include Chicken Strips, Apple-Caramel Mini Churros, Caramel Popcorn Mini Churros, a Frozen Fruit Slushy and seasonal draft beverages.

The Light Lounge will remain open through the end of the summer leading up to the start of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival on August 27.

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