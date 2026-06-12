Photos/Video: EPCOT Reopens the Odyssey Pavilion for the Summer as Light Lounge
Diet EPCOT is upon us, as we enter the summer months between the Flower & Garden and Food & Wine Festivals. To bridge the gap, the Odyssey Pavilion has reopened as the Light Lounge – serving up food, entertainment, and most importantly – air conditioning!
The Light Lounge might well be named as it features light theming – mostly serving as a place to enjoy some time out of the sun. The walls are decorated as a rainbow of colors, showcasing various lights through a prism.
Performances take place throughout the day from Max & Aydar and their Glow Show. Previously, the duo could be seen performing in World Celebration Gardens.
Items available at the Light Lounge food stand include Chicken Strips, Apple-Caramel Mini Churros, Caramel Popcorn Mini Churros, a Frozen Fruit Slushy and seasonal draft beverages.
The Light Lounge will remain open through the end of the summer leading up to the start of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival on August 27.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Vacation Club is hosting a special red, white and blue dance party for members at Disney's BoardWalk leading up to the 250th Fourth of July weekend.
- Over 400 nuisance alligators have been removed from Walt Disney World in the decade since the tragic accident at the Grand Floridian.
- A new Masai giraffe has arrived on the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom after being born at the park back in April.
- Disney Parks is launching the colorful new Logo Mania merchandise collection, featuring more than 120 items inspired by unforgettable park memories.