Remembering Dolly Parton's Disney Legacy: Country Music Icon Dies at 80

From "Aunt Dolly" on Hannah Montana to the cancelled My Peoples, we look back at Parton's nearly 40-year history with the Mouse.

There are entertainers, and then there is Dolly Parton. A songwriter, performer, and self-made icon whose voice, wit, and generosity touched nearly every corner of American pop culture for six decades, Disney included. The sad news was shared on Instagram by her nephew, Bryan Seaver. For Disney fans, Parton's passing closes the book on a relationship with the company that spanned nearly 40 years, including theme park specials, a beloved Disney Channel guest role, and one of the more bittersweet what-ifs in the studio's animation history.

A generation of Disney Channel viewers first knew Dolly Parton as “Aunt Dolly,” Miley Stewart’s grandmother on the hit show Hannah Montana. The role came Parton’s way via her real-life goddaughter, Disney Legend Miley Cyrus, and Dolly appeared three times throughout the series. The role earned her an Emmy nomination and gave Disney Channel one of its most delightful recurring cameos.

Her Disney résumé stretches back further still. In 1986, Parton performed a rendition of "9 to 5" alongside Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck for ABC's Walt Disney World's 15th Birthday Celebration special. And in 2011, she lent her voice to the character Dolly Gnome in Gnomeo & Juliet, the garden-set Shakespeare riff released under the Touchstone Pictures banner.



Then there's the one that got away. In the early 2000s, Parton was cast as the voice of Angel, a doll made from a flour scoop who comes to life, in My Peoples, an animated feature from Mulan co-director Barry Cook set in 1940s Appalachia. Disney shelved the project in 2003 in favor of Chicken Little, and it remains one of the studio's most-discussed cancellations. Its folk-art characters weren't entirely lost to time, though. Eagle-eyed fans have long pointed out that several designs resurfaced in 2007's Meet the Robinsons among Cornelius Robinson's failed inventions.

In 1992, Dolly Parton starred opposite James Woods in Straight Talk for Disney-owned Hollywood Pictures, and its soundtrack landed on Hollywood Records. A decade later, she turned up in the Touchstone comedy Frank McKlusky, C.I. (2002) as an overprotective mother. ABC, meanwhile, gave her one of her earliest starring TV vehicles, the 1986 special A Smoky Mountain Christmas, and a self-titled variety show, Dolly, that ran for a season starting in 1987, bookending that same year's Walt Disney World anniversary special with Minnie and Daisy. And on Lifetime, a network Disney has co-owned through its A&E Networks joint venture with Hearst since 2009, Parton headlined the TV movies Blue Valley Songbird (1999) and appeared in Jackie's Back (1999).



Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox also folded a chunk of Parton's filmography retroactively into the family. Her breakout film role, 9 to 5 (1980), was a Fox release, as was 1984's Rhinestone opposite Sylvester Stallone. She made a cameo as herself in Fox's big-screen The Beverly Hillbillies (1993), and popped up a few years later as a guest voice on 20th Television’s The Simpsons' "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday" (1999).

Parton's path to stardom began in a one-room cabin in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, where she was born, the fourth of twelve children, to a sharecropper father who never learned to read or write. She was singing in her grandfather's church by six and writing songs by seven, and she left for Nashville the day after her 1964 high school graduation with little more than her guitar and her nerve.

Her big break came via Porter Wagoner, who hired her as his TV sidekick in 1967 and helped land her a deal with RCA. Their partnership produced hits, but it was Parton's departure from the show in 1974, and the song she wrote to mark it ("I Will Always Love You”), that set her on the path to icon status. Whitney Houston's 1992 cover, recorded for The Bodyguard, would turn it into one of the best-selling singles in history and, as Parton often noted, finally convinced her of her own worth as a songwriter.

The hits kept coming from there: "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," "9 to 5" (which topped the country, pop, and adult contemporary charts simultaneously and earned her an Academy Award nomination), and a film career that included 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Steel Magnolias. She racked up eleven Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, the National Medal of Arts, an honorary Oscar, and, after years of good-naturedly deflecting the nomination, a 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (the ceremony streamed on Disney+).

Parton's business instincts, which she credited to her father, built Dollywood into one of the most-visited theme parks in the country and funded the Imagination Library, her literacy program that has mailed free books to children from birth through kindergarten since the 1990s, a tribute to the father who never got that chance himself. She was, characteristically, still expanding that legacy this year, with a Nashville hotel and museum in the works and a musical adaptation of her life, Dolly: A True Original, opening on Broadway later this year.

Through it all, she remained fiercely private about the one relationship she considered non-negotiable: her marriage to Carl Dean, whom she met outside a Nashville laundromat the day she arrived in town and married in 1966. Dean avoided the spotlight for nearly six decades, and Parton often said he'd only seen her perform once. His death in March 2025 visibly changed her; in a subsequent interview, she reflected, "Ours is a great old love story. Most people don't stay that close that long. That's a loss. Nobody can ever know that unless you've experienced it yourself."

Even as her health declined this year, Parton kept working, telling People just days before her death, "I've dreamed myself into a corner, and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

That restless drive, the sense that there was always one more dream worth chasing, runs through a career that touched nearly every branch of the Disney family tree, official and adopted alike. Fans looking to send her off in the spirit she'd have wanted don't have far to look: stream an episode of Hannah Montana, revisit 9 to 5, or listen to her Straight Talk album. And for those wanting to carry a little of her forward, Dollywood and the Imagination Library remain exactly what she built them to be, legacies designed to keep going long after the woman behind them was ready to rest. Our hearts go out to Dolly’s family, friends, and fans.

Dollywood has released the following statement: