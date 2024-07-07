Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Straight Talk”

Logline

The movie earned over $4.5 million dollars for its opening weekend landing in the number 4 spot.

Teri Hatcher has a brief scene as Jack’s girlfriend.

Spalding Gray plays a competing Dr, named Erdman.

Ron Livingston makes his feature film debut in the movie.

The marketing for the film played up the idea that Straight Talk was the perfect date movie, with women being interviewed outside of the show talking about how their husbands loved the show. The strategy failed because the main audience that saw the picture in the theatres were women, or Dolly Parton superfans.

Parton composed ten original songs for the film.

When the movie was released in the UK, it opened at the No. 1 spot.

Dolly Parton as Shirlee

James Woods as Jack

Griffin Dunne as Alan

Michael Madsen as Steve

Jerry Orbach as Milo

Dolly Parton runs from her small town and deadbeat boyfriend for a better life in Chicago. Shirlee is an out of work dance instructor who's had it with small town life. She leaves her boyfriend and sets out for Chicago. Only a few minutes in the big city, she encounters Jack, who thinks she's trying to commit suicide. Thinking he had done a good deed, and only to be rebuffed for his efforts, the two go their separate ways. The two encounter each other again in a local diner, where Shirlee has told Jack's waiting girlfriend to move on from the stalling Jack. Enraged with her meddling, the two leave to go about their day. Shirlee has found a job at the local radio station as a receptionist, and through blind luck by entering the wrong room while looking for coffee, Shirlee gets mistaken as the new on-air doctor hired by the station. Her straight talk session is such a success that viewers flood the studio with fan mail and Shirlee becomes an instant star. Shirlee, even though she is not an actual doctor, is promoted as the star of the station, and becomes a national symbol. Fame brings Shirlee back on Jack's radar. His job as a reporter forces him to wonder where this 'Dr.' Shirlee came from, and he starts digging into her past. While swimming through Shirlee's history, Jack starts to develop feelings for her. Though he knows she's a fraud, he refuses to write the story because Shirlee is such a good person. Her public persona has brought wide attention from legions of callers. She has faced criticism for her ideas, and Shirlee must decide if she tells the truth to her fans or continue to live a lie she has built. Dolly Parton is the star. She is not only hilarious, but sweet and sincere in the role of Shirlee. This movie is a decade too late. Had the film been a release of the mid to late 1980's it would have found an audience that would have propelled it to success. The problem is that by the time the movie was made and released, audience tastes had changed. The supporting cast is good, but not used well. Jerry Orbach is confined to a small insignificant role. Griffin Dunne spends most of his screen time screaming, and James Woods doesn't get to do much with his character Jack. I like Dolly Parton, and I think she is a quality actor, and a brilliant musician. The problem is that the narrative is nothing special. It doesn't fit the mold of what Dolly Parton should be starring in. It feels like a Hallmark Movie churned out of the Hallmark story department. It's not a groundbreaking film, nor is it different than any other film of the genre. If you are desperate for something to watch, then check out Straight Talk. This storyline would never work in today's movies. The instant access to social media and the ability to post countless videos online which derails people's fame has torpedoed this story arc from taking place. Shirlee to a caller "Get down off the cross, honey. Somebody needs the wood." Barnet Kellman Hollywood Pictures / Touchwood Pacific Partners 1 / Sandollar Productions Craig Bolotin / Patricia Resnick April 3, 1992 $21,202,099