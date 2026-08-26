Explore 55 Years of Walt Disney World with D23 and the Walt Disney Archives

The event takes place just after the official 55th anniversary.
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Just a few days after a special lunch with Joe Rohde, D23 will invite fans to join in on a special Walt Disney World 55th anniversary celebration with the Walt Disney Archives. 

What’s Happening:

  • D23 Spotlight Series: 55 Magical Years of Storytelling will take place on Sunday, October 4, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
  • The event celebrates Walt Disney: 125 Years of Inspiration and the 55th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, with both panel-only and VIP tickets available.
  • Disney Legend Joe Rohde will discuss the power of storytelling and reflect on highlights from his 40-year career with Walt Disney Imagineering.
  • The Walt Disney Archives will explore the history and evolution of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, sharing stories, discoveries, and newly acquired artifacts from the attraction.
  • Disney Imagineers working on the latest updates to Carousel of Progress will discuss their inspirations and tease what’s coming to the attraction.
  • All attendees will receive a limited-release event pin featuring the classic Walt Disney World Resort logo.

  • VIP ticketholders will attend a special dessert reception at Disney’s Contemporary Resort featuring two character meet-and-greet opportunities.
  • The VIP experience concludes with fireworks viewing from Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
  • Tickets for the Panel will run fans $62 each, regardless of what membership type. 
  • The panel is set to run from 6PM to 7:30PM
  • VIP, which includes a post-panel desert party, character meet and greets, and firework viewing at the Contemporary, will go for $162.
  • Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 28th, at 10AM PST. 
  • For more information visit the official D23 website

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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