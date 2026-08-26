D23 Hosting Special Lunch Event with Joe Rohde at Walt Disney World

Attendees will get a signed copy of his new book and a special keepsake.

D23 and former Imagineer and Disney Legend Joe Rohde are inviting fans to explore his new book Floating Mountains at a special afternoon lunch at Walt Disney World’s California Grill. 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s biggest fans have an extra special opportunity to explore “the art of imagining the impossible.”
  • D23 has announced today a new event that Disney Parks fans won’t wanna miss. 
  • The D23 Lunch with Disney Legend Joe Rohde, which takes place this October 2nd at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, will invite fans to join in on a special meal at California Grill. 
  • After enjoying a delicious meal accompanied by gorgeous views of Magic Kingdom and Bay Lake, Joe Rohde will host a 45-minute conversation where he will share tales throughout his incredible career. 
  • Each guest will also get a signed copy of Joe Rohde’s new book Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible and a special keepsake. 
  • Tickets for the special presentation are set to go on sale on August 28th. 
  • Gold Members will get a headstart and a discount on ticket sales starting at 11AM PT with tickets running for $162.
  • An hour later at 12PT, General Members can purchase tickets for $202.
  • To learn more about this incredible event, visit the official D23 website to purchase tickets
  • Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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