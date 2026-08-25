Plan Next Year's Magic: Disneyland Resort Opens Bookings for 2027 Vacations
Whether a springtime getaway or a Christmas family vacation, now is the time to start planning!
It’s time to start planning your 2027 trips to the Happiest Place on Earth!
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that vacation packages and hotel bookings are now available for 2027 at the Disneyland Resort!
- Available for bookings January 1 through December 31, 2027, Disneyland has plenty of ways to enjoy the magic of next year.
- For fans looking to stay on property, there’s no better way to take advantage of all the fun available with a Disneyland Resort Hotel Vacation Package.
- These include hotel reservations at one of Disney’s on-site hotels, park tickets, a free single-use Lightning Lane Multi Pass, discounts in Downtown Disney, and more.
- The fun doesn’t stop when you leave the gates of the Disneyland Resort, as Good Neighbor Hotel Vacation Packages also offer tons of magic.
- These also include park ticket offers, savings at Downtown Disney, and more!
- For those who have Magic Key passes or other ticket options already, booking just rooms is also always an option.
- Stays are available to book now, but are not available for days more than 499 days away.
- If you are looking for some extra help on your vacation planning, Laughing Place highly recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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