Joffrey's Coffee Releases New Haunted Mansion Blend Featuring Madame Leota

Your coffee from regions beyond is available here.

Joffrey's Coffee is a staple of any trip to Disney Parks, but it's also a great way to get that little bit of Disney Parks feeling at home. If you're looking for a Haunted Mansion fix for Halloween, Joffrey's has you covered with a brand new offering.

What's Happening:

Joffrey's Coffee, the official coffee of Disney Parks has started selling Disney Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Brew From Beyond.

A stylized version of Madame Leota is featured in the package art.

The blend is described as containing "rich flavors of chocolate, black cherry and whipped cream."

This is the second Haunted Mansion brew available from Joffrey's as you can also purchase the Foolish Mocha brew that features the Hitchhiking Ghosts in its artwork.

The medium roast coffee is available in whole bean or ground options and sells for $16.99 for an 11oz. bag.

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