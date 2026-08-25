Joffrey's Coffee Releases New Haunted Mansion Blend Featuring Madame Leota

Your coffee from regions beyond is available here.

Joffrey's Coffee is a staple of any trip to Disney Parks, but it's also a great way to get that little bit of Disney Parks feeling at home. If you're looking for a Haunted Mansion fix for Halloween, Joffrey's has you covered with a brand new offering.

What's Happening:

  • Joffrey's Coffee, the official coffee of Disney Parks has started selling Disney Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Brew From Beyond.
  • A stylized version of Madame Leota is featured in the package art.
  • The blend is described as containing "rich flavors of chocolate, black cherry and whipped cream."
  • This is the second Haunted Mansion brew available from Joffrey's as you can also purchase the Foolish Mocha brew that features the Hitchhiking Ghosts in its artwork.
  • The medium roast coffee is available in whole bean or ground options and sells for $16.99 for an 11oz. bag.

More Joffrey's Coffee News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey