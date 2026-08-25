Joffrey's Coffee Releases New Haunted Mansion Blend Featuring Madame Leota
Your coffee from regions beyond is available here.
Joffrey's Coffee is a staple of any trip to Disney Parks, but it's also a great way to get that little bit of Disney Parks feeling at home. If you're looking for a Haunted Mansion fix for Halloween, Joffrey's has you covered with a brand new offering.
What's Happening:
- Joffrey's Coffee, the official coffee of Disney Parks has started selling Disney Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Brew From Beyond.
- A stylized version of Madame Leota is featured in the package art.
- The blend is described as containing "rich flavors of chocolate, black cherry and whipped cream."
- This is the second Haunted Mansion brew available from Joffrey's as you can also purchase the Foolish Mocha brew that features the Hitchhiking Ghosts in its artwork.
- The medium roast coffee is available in whole bean or ground options and sells for $16.99 for an 11oz. bag.
More Joffrey's Coffee News:
- Disneyland Resort's own brew recently launched after being previewed at D23.
- A new Moana brew with macadamia nut and white chocolate was recently released.
- A new Spider-Man coffee launched alongside the newest film.