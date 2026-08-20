The Happiest Brew on Earth: Joffrey's Introduces New Disneyland Resort Blend
Get it now in both ground coffee and K-Cup form!
The Happiest Place on Earth is getting the Happiest Brew on Earth thanks to Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.
What's Happening:
- For a number of years now, Joffrey's Coffee has sold an exclusive Walt Disney World blend, which has also been used as K-Cups in hotel rooms.
- Now, the Disneyland Resort is also getting in on the game with the release of Joffrey's Disneyland Resort Blend.
- After debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Disneyland Resort Blend is now available to purchase online in both ground coffee and K-Cup form.
- Featuring beautiful artwork on the front showcasing different icons from around the resort, the blend "brings home the happy" with 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America.
- In addition to online sales, it's likely that this blend will be available on site at the Disneyland Resort, and maybe even at Joffrey's Disney Springs location at Walt Disney World.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Strict new signs at Tiana's Bayou Adventure warn of the serious consequences of standing up on the attraction.
- Oogie Boogie Bash has debuted for this year with the addition of a new Haunted Mansion street party and appearances from Yzma.
- The adorable new line of Disney Iconics plush that debuted at D23 are now also available to purchase at the Disneyland Resort.
- A new kiosk coming to Disney California Adventure later this year will harken back to a long-gone area of the original park.
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