The Happiest Brew on Earth: Joffrey's Introduces New Disneyland Resort Blend

Get it now in both ground coffee and K-Cup form!
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The Happiest Place on Earth is getting the Happiest Brew on Earth thanks to Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.

What's Happening:

  • For a number of years now, Joffrey's Coffee has sold an exclusive Walt Disney World blend, which has also been used as K-Cups in hotel rooms.
  • Now, the Disneyland Resort is also getting in on the game with the release of Joffrey's Disneyland Resort Blend.
  • After debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Disneyland Resort Blend is now available to purchase online in both ground coffee and K-Cup form.
  • Featuring beautiful artwork on the front showcasing different icons from around the resort, the blend "brings home the happy" with 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America.
  • In addition to online sales, it's likely that this blend will be available on site at the Disneyland Resort, and maybe even at Joffrey's Disney Springs location at Walt Disney World.
  • Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!

More Disneyland Resort News:

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