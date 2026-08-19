Photos/Video: Madame Leota's Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party Debuts During Oogie Boogie Bash
As Oogie Boogie Bash kicks off for the season, it brings with it a brand-new, yet familiar entertainment offering.
Tonight, Disney California Adventure hosted the first Oogie Boogie Bash event of this Halloween season, which saw the debut of an all-new Haunted Mansion street party.
What's Happening:
- Arriving this year as a new offering, the frights of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion are stretching across the esplanade for Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party.
- The new street party replaces the Frightfully Fun Parade, which can't be performed due to construction on the new Coco attraction in Pixar Pier.
- The new experience places the iconic Madame Leota at the center of the festivities as she hosts a spirited séance and swinging wake filled with ghostly surprises, eerie entertainment, and appearances from the attraction’s famous happy haunts.
- Featured are four floats themed to the iconic Haunted Mansion, featuring plenty of characters from the attraction – such as the Bride, Sally Slater, and the Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- Dancers' costumes are inspired by iconic elements from the attraction, from the ballroom to the cast member costumes.
- And yes, the shovel-wielding Gravediggers are still present!
- Check out the full street party for yourself in the video below.
- Oogie Boogie Bash runs select nights from August 18th through October 31st. You can find ticket information on the official Disneyland website.
- For those looking for extra help planning their spooky season fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
More from Oogie Boogie Bash:
- Every year, a new take on a classic Disney villain comes to Oogie Boogie Bash – and this year, it's Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove's turn!
- Take a look at the event map, candy bag, and merchandise for this year's Oogie Boogie Bash.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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