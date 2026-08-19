Photos/Video: Yzma from "The Emperor's New Groove" Makes Her Oogie Boogie Bash Debut
Say it with me: "Pull the lever, Kronk!"
Every year, a new take on a classic Disney Villain comes to Oogie Boogie Bash – and this year, it's Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove's turn!
What's Happening:
- It's a tradition at Oogie Boogie Bash for one or two new villains to be brought into the event each year. In some cases, this is a character who might have appeared in Disney Parks before, but many of them are ones who've never been depicted in such a manner prior to the event.
- 2025's new addition was Syndrome, 2024 brought both Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Hades into the mix, while 2023 featured the Oogie Boogie debuts of both Judge Doom and Yokai.
- This year, we're seeing the debut of Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove, who was originally voiced by the iconic Eartha Kitt.
- Known for her elaborate schemes, eccentric personality and questionable potion-making experiments, Yzma brings a particularly mischievous dose of Disney villainy to the after-hours celebration.
- Guests will notice her collections of concoctions and potions.
- And, yes, there's a lever.
- Her addition also gives fans an opportunity to encounter a character who is not typically part of the regular Disney Parks character lineup.
- Fans can meet Yzma, along with the nearby Maleficent, along the Grizzly Peak Trail behind Grizzly River Run.
More from Oogie Boogie Bash:
- The all-new Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party made its debut during tonight's first party of the year.
- Take a look at the event map, candy bag, and merchandise for this year's Oogie Boogie Bash.
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