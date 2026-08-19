Well, Well, Well, What Have We Here? Oogie Boogie Bash Event Guide and Merchandise for 2026

As the first Oogie Boogie Bash of the year gets ready to kick off, we're also checking out the new event guide and merchandise.

Oogie Boogie Bash has returned to Disney California Adventure, and with it comes a frightfully fun new lineup of event-exclusive merchandise for the 2026 season. Plus, we take a look at the event's guide for the year.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Event Guide

Frightful artwork of pumpkins surrounding Carthay Circle, accompanied by the man of the hour himself, graces the cover of the event guide.

Inside, you'll find the event's map and all the pertinent information you could need – including exclusive food and merchandise.

Advertisements can be found the for the spooky adjacent (I guess?) Descendants/ZOMBIES/Camp Rock: Worlds Collide Tour and the upcoming series Coven Academy.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Candy Bag

Of course, "free" candy is one of the big perks of the event – and each guest entering Disney California Adventure receives a bag. This year, it features ads for the aforementioned Coven Academy and Disney Animation's November release Hexed.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Merchandise

Plenty of new Oogie Boogie Bash merchandise has arrived, featuring fan-favorite characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas with the spotlight, of course, on the big bad bug himself, Oogie Boogie. This spook-tacular collection of event merchandise can be found at various locations throughout Disney California Adventure.

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Hat – $36.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Ear Headband – $46.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Photo Frame – $16.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 T-Shirt – $36.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Magic Key T-Shirt – $36.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Sports Button-Up – $79.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Hoodie – $69.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Pins – All $24.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Limited Release Pins – $21.99

Oogie Boogie Bash 2026 Tote Bag – $24.99

More Disneyland Resort News:

The adorable new line of Disney Iconics plush that debuted at D23 are now also available to purchase at the Disneyland Resort.

A new kiosk coming to Disney California Adventure later this year will harken back to a long-gone area of the original park.

It's the end of an era for entertainment while waiting in line at Disney Parks, as the Play Disney Parks app is officially being retired next month.

Marvel icon Jack Kirby is set to be honored with a plaque at the entrance to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.