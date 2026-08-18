Adorable Disney Iconics Plush Line Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

After debuting at D23, the fuzzy friends of the Disney Iconics plush line are now available in park and online.

The adorable new line of Disney Iconics plush that debuted at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is now also available to purchase at the Disneyland Resort.

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What's Happening:

Your favorite Disney Park icons are now plush friends thanks to the adorable new Disney Iconics plush line. This new collection reimagines iconic Disney Parks elements, from popcorn buckets to trash cans, into cutesy, soft and fuzzy plush.

The collection initially debuted on the show floor of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this past weekend, but has now made its debut at the Disneyland Resort.

Specifically, we spotted the collection inside Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure .

Disney California Adventure Each plush retails for $19.99 and is also available to purchase on DisneyStore.com for those who can't make it out to the parks.

Disney Railroad Train Plush – Disney Iconics – 8''

Main Street Trash Can Plush – Disney Iconics – 8''

Mickey Mouse Icon Balloon Plush – Disney Iconics – Red – 8''

Popcorn Cart Plush – Disney Iconics – 8''

Popcorn Plush – Disney Iconics – 8''

The collection also includes a Blue Balloon Plush and Sleeping Beauty Castle Plush, which are likely available at other locations in the Resort.

Be sure to check out roundup of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event merchandise, much of which is now available online and at Disney Parks.

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