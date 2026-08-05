D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 Merchandise Roundup

From Disney Store exclusives and Mickey's of Glendale collectibles to BoxLunch collaborations, limited-edition pins, apparel, and more, here's every major merchandise collection revealed for D23 2026.

If you're heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 with an empty suitcase and a fully mapped-out shopping strategy, you're not alone. From limited-edition collectibles and Disney Parks exclusives to designer collaborations and event-only apparel, this year's merchandise lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest in D23 history.

Whether you're hunting for Mickey's of Glendale exclusives, Loungefly bags, Disney Store collectibles, pins, apparel, or limited-edition collaborations that won't be available anywhere else, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has something for nearly every Disney fan.

Throughout the show floor, major Disney brands and partners have unveiled exclusive merchandise celebrating Disney Parks, animation, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and beyond, with many items making their debut during the event before selling out forever. Here's a complete roundup of the must-have merchandise available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026.

The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary

Beauty & The Beast 35th Anniversary

Fox & The Hound 45th Anniversary

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary

Dumbo 85th Anniversary

Disney Studio Store Hollywood

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Mickey’s of Glendale

Walt’s Office | The Walt Disney Archives

Disney Epic Rivals

The Walt Disney Studio | Disney Castle

Honda Center | Exclusive Merchandise

D23 Boutique

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Official Event Merchandise

With exclusive releases arriving each day and many items available only while supplies last, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is once again proving why it's one of the premier shopping destinations for Disney fans. This year's event offers plenty of opportunities to take home a piece of Disney history. Be sure to check release dates, merchandise locations, and daily drops throughout the weekend.

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