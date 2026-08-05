D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 Merchandise Roundup
If you're heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 with an empty suitcase and a fully mapped-out shopping strategy, you're not alone. From limited-edition collectibles and Disney Parks exclusives to designer collaborations and event-only apparel, this year's merchandise lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest in D23 history.
Whether you're hunting for Mickey's of Glendale exclusives, Loungefly bags, Disney Store collectibles, pins, apparel, or limited-edition collaborations that won't be available anywhere else, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has something for nearly every Disney fan.
Throughout the show floor, major Disney brands and partners have unveiled exclusive merchandise celebrating Disney Parks, animation, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and beyond, with many items making their debut during the event before selling out forever. Here's a complete roundup of the must-have merchandise available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026.
Boxlunch
Cakeworthy
D23 Marketplace
The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary
The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary
Beauty & The Beast 35th Anniversary
Fox & The Hound 45th Anniversary
The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary
101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary
Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary
Dumbo 85th Anniversary
Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds
Disney Music Emporium
Disney Publishing
Disney Store
Disney Studio Store Hollywood
Mickey’s of Glendale
Imagineer That! Collection
The Walt Disney Imagineering Color Block Collection
Duffy and Friends Collection
The Muppets Studio Signature Collection
The Walt Disney Company Store
Walt’s Office | The Walt Disney Archives
Disney Epic Rivals
The Walt Disney Studio | Disney Castle
Honda Center | Exclusive Merchandise
D23 Boutique
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Official Event Merchandise
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With exclusive releases arriving each day and many items available only while supplies last, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is once again proving why it's one of the premier shopping destinations for Disney fans. This year's event offers plenty of opportunities to take home a piece of Disney history. Be sure to check release dates, merchandise locations, and daily drops throughout the weekend.
More D23 News:
- Laughing Place Counts Down to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Disney's Faniversary Frenzy Collection Celebrates Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, And So Much More
- New Trailer for Latest Leslie Iwerks Doc, "Disney Worldbuilders" Arrives Ahead of D23 and Disney+ Debut