D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 Merchandise Roundup

From Disney Store exclusives and Mickey's of Glendale collectibles to BoxLunch collaborations, limited-edition pins, apparel, and more, here's every major merchandise collection revealed for D23 2026.

If you're heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 with an empty suitcase and a fully mapped-out shopping strategy, you're not alone. From limited-edition collectibles and Disney Parks exclusives to designer collaborations and event-only apparel, this year's merchandise lineup is shaping up to be one of the biggest in D23 history.

Whether you're hunting for Mickey's of Glendale exclusives, Loungefly bags, Disney Store collectibles, pins, apparel, or limited-edition collaborations that won't be available anywhere else, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has something for nearly every Disney fan. 

Throughout the show floor, major Disney brands and partners have unveiled exclusive merchandise celebrating Disney Parks, animation, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and beyond, with many items making their debut during the event before selling out forever. Here's a complete roundup of the must-have merchandise available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026.

Boxlunch

Cakeworthy

D23 Marketplace

The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary 

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary 

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary

Beauty & The Beast 35th Anniversary

Fox & The Hound 45th Anniversary

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary 

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary 

Dumbo 85th Anniversary 

Disney Experiences Auction – Rare and Remarkable Finds 

Disney Music Emporium

Disney Publishing

Disney Store

Disney Studio Store Hollywood 

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Mickey’s of Glendale

Imagineer That! Collection

The Walt Disney Imagineering Color Block Collection

Duffy and Friends Collection

The Muppets Studio Signature Collection

The Walt Disney Company Store

Walt’s Office | The Walt Disney Archives 

Disney Epic Rivals

The Walt Disney Studio | Disney Castle 

Honda Center | Exclusive Merchandise 

D23 Boutique 

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event | Official Event Merchandise

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With exclusive releases arriving each day and many items available only while supplies last, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is once again proving why it's one of the premier shopping destinations for Disney fans. This year's event offers plenty of opportunities to take home a piece of Disney history. Be sure to check release dates, merchandise locations, and daily drops throughout the weekend.

More D23 News:

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