BoxLunch Reveals Exclusive Disney Merchandise for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026

The retailer's "BoxLunch Under The Bigtop" booth will feature exclusive apparel, bags, collectibles, and one-day-only Disney pins throughout D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Disney fans heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will have another must-visit destination on the show floor this year as BoxLunch prepares to debut an all-new themed booth packed with exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition pins that will only be available for a single day during the event.

What’s Happening:

Known for its Disney-inspired apparel, Loungefly bags, collectibles, and accessories, BoxLunch is once again bringing an impressive lineup of convention exclusives to D23, with something for fans of classic Disney animation, Pixar, Kingdom Hearts, Disney Princesses, and more.

According to The Wrap, this year's booth embraces a whimsical carnival theme dubbed "BoxLunch Under The Bigtop." According to Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandise and Marketing at BoxLunch, the company wanted to create an immersive experience that puts Disney fandom front and center.

"This year's theme is 'BoxLunch Under The Bigtop,' and we designed it as a fun, immersive walkthrough that puts our Disney products front and center," Vargas shared. "We want everyone stepping into our booth to feel like they've been transported straight to a carnival, packed with their favorite characters and next 'go-to' wardrobe staples."

Beyond the immersive atmosphere, BoxLunch is bringing a wide assortment of exclusive merchandise created specifically for D23 attendees.

Among the highlights are collectible jackets, Loungefly-style bags, apparel, and an extensive collection of exclusive Disney pins. Vargas says those categories are expected to be the biggest draws throughout the weekend.

"Jackets, bags and pins are our top SKUs for D23 this year," Vargas explained. "With exclusives spanning Kingdom Hearts, Disney Princesses and Cars, we're bringing together totally distinct fan bases and showing just how big—and special—the BoxLunch community is."

Perhaps the most exciting offering for dedicated Disney pin collectors will be BoxLunch's daily pin releases.

According to the company, each day of D23 will feature brand-new exclusive pins that will only be available on that specific day of the event.

Once that day's inventory is gone, those designs won't return later in the weekend, making them some of the most sought-after collectibles on the convention floor.

The limited-edition pins will feature premium interactive elements, including sliding mechanisms and dangling pieces that bring beloved Disney stories and characters to life. In addition to the one-day exclusives, BoxLunch will also offer merchandise that will remain available throughout all three days of the convention, giving attendees multiple opportunities to shop.

Exclusive merchandise has long been one of D23's biggest attractions, with many fans planning their convention schedule around shopping opportunities as much as the panels and presentations. While recent years have seen smaller independent vendors move offsite, larger partners like BoxLunch continue to expand their presence inside the Anaheim Convention Center with increasingly elaborate booths and event-exclusive collectibles.

With exclusive merchandise representing franchises across Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix's Kingdom Hearts, BoxLunch looks poised to once again become one of the busiest shopping destinations at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. For collectors hoping to score the daily exclusive pins, arriving early may be the best strategy.

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