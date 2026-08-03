Disney's Faniversary Frenzy Collection Celebrates Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, And So Much More

Even more stuff you'll want to own at D23

Some incredible movies and franchises are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2026 and they're getting some really cool new merch as part of their celebration.

What's Happening:

This morning the Disney Parks Blog unveiled what it called its Faniversary Frenzy collection, a variety of products celebrating milestone anniversaries for several major Disney releases from The Princess Diaries to Dumbo.

Each product line will be available during D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event, with some products seeing an early release at D23 Day at Disneyland.

Any remaining stock will be available at DisneyStore.com on August 17 as part of the site's D23 Event.

The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary

Limited Edition Mia Thermopolis doll.

Princess Diaries Ear Headband

Grove High School Backpack

Princess Diaries...diary

Genovia Pullover sweatshirt and cardigan

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary

A Milo and Kira limited edition doll set is available

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Ear Headband

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Collection will debut during D23 Day at Disneyland before hitting the show floor.

Dooney & Bourke Tote

Dooney & Bourke Wallet

Esmeralda Ear Headband

Esmeralda Limited Edition Doll

Hunchback of Notre Dame Mug and T he Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin

Beauty & The Beast 35th Anniversary

Beauty and the Beast Zip Hoodie for Women

Fox & The Hound 45th Anniversary

Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary Mug

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin

Muppets Plush Cardigan

Muppet Show Satin Jacket

Muppet Show 50th anniversary T-Shirt for Adults

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Mug

101 Dalmatians Ear Headband for Adults

Roger and Anita Limited Edition Doll Set

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary

Select pieces will be available during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Wristlet

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults

Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag

Alice in Wonderland Bow Hair Clip

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Zip Jacket for Women

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Artisan Plush Doll

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack

Cheshire Cat Sound and Motion Interactive Figure

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Mug

Dumbo 85th Anniversary

Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Plush

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