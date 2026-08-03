Disney's Faniversary Frenzy Collection Celebrates Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, And So Much More
Even more stuff you'll want to own at D23
Some incredible movies and franchises are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2026 and they're getting some really cool new merch as part of their celebration.
What's Happening:
- This morning the Disney Parks Blog unveiled what it called its Faniversary Frenzy collection, a variety of products celebrating milestone anniversaries for several major Disney releases from The Princess Diaries to Dumbo.
- Each product line will be available during D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event, with some products seeing an early release at D23 Day at Disneyland.
- Any remaining stock will be available at DisneyStore.com on August 17 as part of the site's D23 Event.
The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary
- Limited Edition Mia Thermopolis doll.
- Princess Diaries Ear Headband
- Grove High School Backpack
- Princess Diaries...diary
- Genovia Pullover sweatshirt and cardigan
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary
- A Milo and Kira limited edition doll set is available
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Ear Headband
The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Collection will debut during D23 Day at Disneyland before hitting the show floor.
- Dooney & Bourke Tote
- Dooney & Bourke Wallet
- Esmeralda Ear Headband
- Esmeralda Limited Edition Doll
- Hunchback of Notre Dame Mug and The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin
Beauty & The Beast 35th Anniversary
- Beauty and the Beast Zip Hoodie for Women
Fox & The Hound 45th Anniversary
- Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary Mug
The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary
- The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin
- Muppets Plush Cardigan
- Muppet Show Satin Jacket
- Muppet Show 50th anniversary T-Shirt for Adults
101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary
- 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Mug
- 101 Dalmatians Ear Headband for Adults
- Roger and Anita Limited Edition Doll Set
Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary
- Select pieces will be available during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort
- Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Wristlet
- Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults
- Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag
- Alice in Wonderland Bow Hair Clip
- Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Zip Jacket for Women
- Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Artisan Plush Doll
- Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack
- Cheshire Cat Sound and Motion Interactive Figure
- Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Mug
Dumbo 85th Anniversary
- Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Plush
More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event News:
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is just over a week away, be sure to check out our complete event schedule so you don't miss any of the action.
- Check out the complete D23 Show Floor Map.
- And here's a complete list of what's going on at D23 Day at Disneyland