Disney's Faniversary Frenzy Collection Celebrates Princess Diaries, Alice in Wonderland, And So Much More

Even more stuff you'll want to own at D23

Some incredible movies and franchises are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2026 and they're getting some really cool new merch as part of their celebration.

What's Happening:

  • This morning the Disney Parks Blog unveiled what it called its Faniversary Frenzy collection, a variety of products celebrating milestone anniversaries for several major Disney releases from The Princess Diaries to Dumbo.
  • Each product line will be available during D23: The Ultimate Disney fan Event, with some products seeing an early release at D23 Day at Disneyland.
  • Any remaining stock will be available at DisneyStore.com on August 17 as part of the site's D23 Event.

The Princess Diaries 25th Anniversary

  • Limited Edition Mia Thermopolis doll.

  • Princess Diaries Ear Headband

  • Grove High School Backpack

  • Princess Diaries...diary

  • Genovia Pullover sweatshirt and cardigan

Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary

  • A Milo and Kira limited edition doll set is available

  • Atlantis: The Lost Empire 25th Anniversary Ear Headband

The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary

  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Collection will debut during D23 Day at Disneyland before hitting the show floor.
  • Dooney & Bourke Tote

  • Dooney & Bourke Wallet

  • Esmeralda Ear Headband

  • Esmeralda Limited Edition Doll

  • Hunchback of Notre Dame Mug and The Hunchback of Notre Dame 30th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin

Beauty & The Beast 35th Anniversary

  • Beauty and the Beast Zip Hoodie for Women

Fox & The Hound 45th Anniversary

  • Fox and the Hound 45th Anniversary Mug

The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary

  • The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Mini Jumbo Pin

  • Muppets Plush Cardigan

  • Muppet Show Satin Jacket

  • Muppet Show 50th anniversary T-Shirt for Adults

101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary

  • 101 Dalmatians 65th Anniversary Mug

  • 101 Dalmatians Ear Headband for Adults

  • Roger and Anita Limited Edition Doll Set

Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary

  • Select pieces will be available during D23 Day at Disneyland Resort
  • Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Wristlet

  • Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults

  • Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag

  • Alice in Wonderland Bow Hair Clip

  • Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Zip Jacket for Women

  • Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Artisan Plush Doll

  • Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush Blind Pack

  •  Cheshire Cat Sound and Motion Interactive Figure

  • Alice in Wonderland 75th Anniversary Mug

Dumbo 85th Anniversary

  • Dumbo and Timothy Mouse Plush

More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey