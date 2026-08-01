Cakeworthy Previews New Collection Exclusive to Upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
All eyes on that Mr. Toad flannel!
A new collection, exclusive to the upcoming D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event is coming from favorite brand, Cakeworthy.
What's Happening:
- As we get closer to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we're learning of more and more merchandise that will be available from favorite brands during the big weekend later this month out in Anaheim, California.
- Now, we're getting a peek at the collection that is set to arrive from Cakeworthy at the event, featuring a number of pieces of apparel featuring some favorite Disney stories.
- Cakeworthy has shared their lineup for the event, as they get ready to head to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for a second time with exclusive items and what they call "a few sweet treats along the way."
- The lineup was shared earlier and you can see some flannel shirts in their signature style, featuring Mickey Mouse, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and even Mr. Toad!
- Enamel pins and some plush themed beanies will also be available at the event, and Cakeworthy has also promised some convention-only surprises, first looks, and more.
- Those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can stop by their booth in Hall C during the event later this month.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
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