Disneyland Shares Petrifying Preview of Madame Leota's Swinging Wake - A Haunted Mansion Street Party

The new offering is exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash.

Disney has shared a first look at their Haunted Mansion-themed dance party headed to this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash!

What’s Happening:

  • Just off of the D23 festivities, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is already starting to materialize. 
  • Tomorrow, Disney California Adventure’s massively popular Oogie Bash is set to host its first party night of the season. 
  • Arriving this year as a new offering, the frights of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion are stretching across the esplanade for Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party. 
  • While fans will have to wait until tomorrow to experience the full fun of Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake, Disney shared a few images and a social video that preview the cadaverous clamor of the new entertainment offering. 

  • Many fan favorite characters from the attraction are ready to party alongside you!

  • Oogie Boogie Bash runs select nights from August 18th through October 31st. You can find ticket information on the official Disneyland website
  • For those looking for extra help planning their spooky season fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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