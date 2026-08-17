Disneyland Shares Petrifying Preview of Madame Leota's Swinging Wake - A Haunted Mansion Street Party
The new offering is exclusive to Oogie Boogie Bash.
Disney has shared a first look at their Haunted Mansion-themed dance party headed to this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash!
What’s Happening:
- Just off of the D23 festivities, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is already starting to materialize.
- Tomorrow, Disney California Adventure’s massively popular Oogie Bash is set to host its first party night of the season.
- Arriving this year as a new offering, the frights of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion are stretching across the esplanade for Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake – A Haunted Mansion Street Party.
- While fans will have to wait until tomorrow to experience the full fun of Madame Leota’s Swinging Wake, Disney shared a few images and a social video that preview the cadaverous clamor of the new entertainment offering.
- Many fan favorite characters from the attraction are ready to party alongside you!
- Oogie Boogie Bash runs select nights from August 18th through October 31st. You can find ticket information on the official Disneyland website.
- For those looking for extra help planning their spooky season fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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